top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/14/2024
San Francisco Arts + Action

A Livestream Conversation with Bayo Akomolafe on Postactivism

sm_2607_v0.jpg
original image (1992x1120)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
Online
Bayo Akomolafe is a posthumanist thinker, philosopher, poet, author and founder of the Emergence Network, a planet-wide initiative that seeks to convene communities in new ways in response to the critical, civilizational challenges we face as a species. Through Bayo's writings, speeches, and work he inspires new ways of thinking and being in the world, inviting us to ask questions that undermine everything we are told to believe.

One of the concepts that often inspires those who follow Bayo's work is postactivism, which, according to Bayo, "...is my way of describing the flows and possibilities that proceed from the moment when things no longer fit." The moment when things no longer fit that we now find ourselves in-full of trauma, disaster, conflict, and uncertainty-feels urgent and leads most to calls for urgent global action, but Bayo and postactivism sense the generativity of slowing down, which is more than what humans do or can do.

The thought project of postactivism proceeds from, and is deeply rooted in, Indigenous traditions around the world, and invites us to recognize that we are part of the more-than-human world-a necessary acknowledgement that might help shift our ideas of activism and justice outside of classical humanist framings, systems, and socialities.

This postactivist approach both creates space for and lives within the spaces of breakthroughs, seismic shifts, openings, cracks, and fissures. These spaces and openings bring new flow, possibility, creativity, and inspiration for repair.

Join us for a rich and engaging evening with Bayo and artist, writer, mindfulness practitioner, facilitator, and emerging filmmaker Damali Robertson as they explore postactivism and how this concept, which is so imbued with possibility and creativity, can be supportive of pathways to 'healing' ourselves, our children, our ancestors, and the more-than-human world-or better yet, going beyond healing altogether.

Sliding scale $25 to $45.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/events/evening-bayo-a...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 1:52AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code