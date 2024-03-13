From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas CalCare Day of Action
Date:
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Demetrio, Joseph, Maria & Vickie
Location Details:
CalCare Day of Action Organizing for Healthcare for All
United Farm Workers Hall
118 E. Gabilan Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Across the state volunteers are coming together to organize for California Guaranteed Health Care for All.
Join CalCare supporters in our community to learn about our plan to win. Together we will plan subsequent in-person actions.
Join us in the fight for healthcare justice!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 5:23PM
