Salinas CalCare Day of Action

Date:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Demetrio, Joseph, Maria & Vickie

Location Details:

CalCare Day of Action Organizing for Healthcare for All

United Farm Workers Hall

118 E. Gabilan Street

Salinas, CA 93901

Across the state volunteers are coming together to organize for California Guaranteed Health Care for All.



Join CalCare supporters in our community to learn about our plan to win. Together we will plan subsequent in-person actions.



Join us in the fight for healthcare justice!