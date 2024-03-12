From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Feed Gaza Now
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Hank Pellissier
Ferry Building Plaza in San Francisco
Feed Gaza Now -- No Tax $$ for Palestine Murders
Join RACCOON Tuesday March 19 4:30-6:00 at Ferry Building Plaza, San Francisco
We provide chalk, blood-red paint, 5 megaphones, 7 air horns, 3 metal trash can lids, 30 whistles, a kite, chants, rants, raccoon t-shirts & you can bring your own crazy noisemakers.
raccoontoday98 [at] gmail.com
http://www.RACCOON.Today
For more information: https://RACCOON.today
