Starbucks Sabotaged with Graffiti in Solidarity with Palestine!
Starbucks covered in Graffiti in Solidarity with Palestine!
A Starbucks store in Oakland was sabotaged and Graffitied in solidarity with Palestine! We call on comrades to step up and take direct action in dark of night to sabotage and attack the infrastructure and logistics of gentrification and zionist genocide! Fuck the Police, the entire ruling class, and snobby ass rich people that are constantly waging war on working-class and unemployed people. If they want war let bring it to them when they don't see it coming and take their asses down. Protests are important yet crews could be doing more to fight back at the demos and any night and attack police when they attack us. Bring some discrete shit like bottles and rocks to throw at the cops, make sure to wear a mask, layers, and be ready to change your clothes discretely after an action to disguise yourself. Make sure no cops, snitches, or peace police are on your tail. Be tactical and strategic how you plan your actions with your affinity group to chances of getting caught. Yet still night action where there isn't a protest is often more effective and less risk so I hope this action inspires many others to get more shit done and step up for those dying in Palestine and everywhere.
Here are some good resources to learn more effective direct action and to be traceless so you dont get caught: https://www.notrace.how/resources/
http://www.warriorup.blackblogs.org
Communiques are overated and actions that are more risky often speak for themselves. Make sure you take proper precautions and use tails and vpns to protect yourself if you write a communique. This action was easy and low risk yet effective in disrupting Starbucks with their labor exploitation and zionist funding. We got to have some ways to process this trauma. Direct action is empowering and a life long journey to become more effective and skilled in shutting down the bullshit.
Solidarity with Palestine and everyone that is in the resistance and struggle! Let's practice more escalated action and bring about total liberation together! - some Anarchists
