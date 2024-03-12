top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Starbucks Sabotaged with Graffiti in Solidarity with Palestine!

by Anonymous
Tue, Mar 12, 2024 4:39AM
Starbucks covered in Graffiti in Solidarity with Palestine!
sm_obscura1710240406140.jpg
original image (2000x900)
A Starbucks store in Oakland was sabotaged and Graffitied in solidarity with Palestine! We call on comrades to step up and take direct action in dark of night to sabotage and attack the infrastructure and logistics of gentrification and zionist genocide! Fuck the Police, the entire ruling class, and snobby ass rich people that are constantly waging war on working-class and unemployed people. If they want war let bring it to them when they don't see it coming and take their asses down. Protests are important yet crews could be doing more to fight back at the demos and any night and attack police when they attack us. Bring some discrete shit like bottles and rocks to throw at the cops, make sure to wear a mask, layers, and be ready to change your clothes discretely after an action to disguise yourself. Make sure no cops, snitches, or peace police are on your tail. Be tactical and strategic how you plan your actions with your affinity group to chances of getting caught. Yet still night action where there isn't a protest is often more effective and less risk so I hope this action inspires many others to get more shit done and step up for those dying in Palestine and everywhere.

Here are some good resources to learn more effective direct action and to be traceless so you dont get caught: https://www.notrace.how/resources/
http://www.warriorup.blackblogs.org

Communiques are overated and actions that are more risky often speak for themselves. Make sure you take proper precautions and use tails and vpns to protect yourself if you write a communique. This action was easy and low risk yet effective in disrupting Starbucks with their labor exploitation and zionist funding. We got to have some ways to process this trauma. Direct action is empowering and a life long journey to become more effective and skilled in shutting down the bullshit.

Solidarity with Palestine and everyone that is in the resistance and struggle! Let's practice more escalated action and bring about total liberation together! - some Anarchists

§Gentrifing mural graffitied with "Free Palestine!"
by Anonymous
Tue, Mar 12, 2024 4:39AM
sm_obscura1710240414082.jpg
original image (2000x900)
§
by Anonymous
Tue, Mar 12, 2024 4:39AM
sm_obscura1710240423862.jpg
original image (2000x900)
Starbucks Menus and signage sabotaged and destroyed with graffiti in solidarity with Palestine!
§
by Anonymous
Tue, Mar 12, 2024 4:39AM
sm_obscura1710240438959.jpg
original image (2000x900)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code