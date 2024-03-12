Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Action, Tri-Valley

Date:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Stephanie Ericson

Location Details:

Panera Bread Cafe, 7030 Amador Plaza Rd., Dublin

Let's keep up the pressure on our congressional representatives to call for a ceasefire and end the genocide in Gaza. Writing postcards together, we strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people by collective action.



We will provide postcards and stamps, but you are welcome to bring your own. We will also provide a list of addresses for congressional representatives, and some suggested talking points. We will meet at Panera Bread at 7030 Amador Plaza Rd., Dublin in the Tri-Valley from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, March 16. Spread the word and join us!



This may be the first such action in the Tri-Valley, but we plan more in the future.



