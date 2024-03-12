From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Action, Tri-Valley
Date:
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stephanie Ericson
Location Details:
Panera Bread Cafe, 7030 Amador Plaza Rd., Dublin
Let's keep up the pressure on our congressional representatives to call for a ceasefire and end the genocide in Gaza. Writing postcards together, we strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people by collective action.
We will provide postcards and stamps, but you are welcome to bring your own. We will also provide a list of addresses for congressional representatives, and some suggested talking points. We will meet at Panera Bread at 7030 Amador Plaza Rd., Dublin in the Tri-Valley from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, March 16. Spread the word and join us!
This may be the first such action in the Tri-Valley, but we plan more in the future.
We will provide postcards and stamps, but you are welcome to bring your own. We will also provide a list of addresses for congressional representatives, and some suggested talking points. We will meet at Panera Bread at 7030 Amador Plaza Rd., Dublin in the Tri-Valley from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, March 16. Spread the word and join us!
This may be the first such action in the Tri-Valley, but we plan more in the future.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 12:39AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network