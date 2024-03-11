From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On Women's Day 2024 Global Action to Defend Palestinian Women Journalists in SF
On International Women's Day a solidarity rally was held for Palestinian Gaza women journalists who have been attacked and murdered. Sixteen have been killed in Gaza and there are 124 journalists who have lost their lives
As part of global day of action initiated by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and International Federation of Journalists to defend Palestinian journalists in Gaza and Palestine. It was part of an international day of action focusing on the conditions and struggle of Palestinian women.
In San Francisco speakers protested the continue murder and genocide by Israel and the
IDF which is backed with military and economic aid from the United States.
On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI
Palestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’Bannon
https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZkAFL-CIO
SFLC Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS. https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/81212015 resolution by the CT Machinists http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds. https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds. https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
http://www.pjs.ps https://x.com/InfoPJS?t=Wp0L68RaBZW07TwgxntwOA&s=09 https://www.instagram.com/p.j.s_ps?igsh=Z3k2b2hhbm9kdGNs http://www.facebook.com/PALESTINIANJOURNALISTSSYNDICATE?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
