On Women's Day 2024 Global Action to Defend Palestinian Women Journalists in SF by Labor Video Project On International Women's Day a solidarity rally was held for Palestinian Gaza women journalists who have been attacked and murdered. Sixteen have been killed in Gaza and there are 124 journalists who have lost their lives



In San Francisco speakers protested the continue murder and genocide by Israel and the

IDF which is backed with military and economic aid from the United States.



On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat

https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI



Palestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’Bannon

https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8



Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf

https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs



Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa

https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw



The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang



SFLC Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.



The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang



The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union





Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.



AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians

https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM



U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine



Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis



The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous

https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights



Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.



http://www.pjs.ps https://x.com/InfoPJS?t=Wp0L68RaBZW07TwgxntwOA&s=09 https://www.instagram.com/p.j.s_ps?igsh=Z3k2b2hhbm9kdGNs http://www.facebook.com/PALESTINIANJOURNALISTSSYNDICATE?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Labor Video Project

As part of global day of action initiated by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and International Federation of Journalists to defend Palestinian journalists in Gaza and Palestine. It was part of an international day of action focusing on the conditions and struggle of Palestinian women.In San Francisco speakers protested the continue murder and genocide by Israel and theIDF which is backed with military and economic aid from the United States.

§ No Collective Punishment Of Palestinian People by Labor Video Project Collective punishment is a war crime but the US continued to fund and support this criminal regime in it's massive genocide https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs

§ Genocide Is Not A Jewish Value by Labor Video Project More and more Jews are repelled by the polices of the Zionist state and the IDF which is carrying out war crimes. https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs