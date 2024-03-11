top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media Womyn

On Women's Day 2024 Global Action to Defend Palestinian Women Journalists in SF

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
On International Women's Day a solidarity rally was held for Palestinian Gaza women journalists who have been attacked and murdered. Sixteen have been killed in Gaza and there are 124 journalists who have lost their lives
sm_womens_day_sf_chron_solidarity_palestine.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of global day of action initiated by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and International Federation of Journalists to defend Palestinian journalists in Gaza and Palestine. It was part of an international day of action focusing on the conditions and struggle of Palestinian women.

In San Francisco speakers protested the continue murder and genocide by Israel and the
IDF which is backed with military and economic aid from the United States.

Additional Media:

On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI

Palestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’Bannon
https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZkAFL-CIO

SFLC Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS. https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/81212015 resolution by the CT Machinists http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds. https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds. https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

Additional Information:
http://www.pjs.ps https://x.com/InfoPJS?t=Wp0L68RaBZW07TwgxntwOA&s=09 https://www.instagram.com/p.j.s_ps?igsh=Z3k2b2hhbm9kdGNs http://www.facebook.com/PALESTINIANJOURNALISTSSYNDICATE?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
§Healthcare Workers Stand With Palestinian Women Journalists
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
sm_women_s_day_healtcare_workers_unite_3-8-24.jpg
original image (3425x2424)
Healthcare Workers For Palestine joined the solidarity event for Palestinian women journalists.
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
§No Collective Punishment Of Palestinian People
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
sm_womens_day_collective_punishment_3-8-24.jpg
original image (1530x2048)
Collective punishment is a war crime but the US continued to fund and support this criminal regime in it's massive genocide
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
§Genocide Is Not A Jewish Value
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
sm_women_day_genocide_not_a_jewish_value_3-8-24.jpg
original image (1843x2048)
More and more Jews are repelled by the polices of the Zionist state and the IDF which is carrying out war crimes.
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
§The Truth Is Chalked In Front Of The Chronicle
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
sm_womens_day_chalk_guard_the_truth_3-8-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Solidarity chalkers chalked the sidewalk in front of the Chronicle
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
§A Somali American Women Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
sm_womens_day_somali_women_at_sf_chron_3-8-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Somali American Women talked about what the policies of the Zionists on the women and people of Palestine
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
§Stop Bombing Hospitals On International Women's Day
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 4:36PM
sm_women_s_day_stop_bombing_hospitals_3-8-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On International Women's day healthcare workers demanded an end to bombing hospitals in Gaza
https://youtu.be/p8kyFAG4Bzs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code