On International Women's Day a solidarity rally was held for Palestinian Gaza women journalists who have been attacked and murdered. Sixteen have been killed in Gaza and there are 124 journalists who have lost their lives

As part of global day of action initiated by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and International Federation of Journalists to defend Palestinian journalists in Gaza and Palestine. It was part of an international day of action focusing on the conditions and struggle of Palestinian women.In San Francisco speakers protested the continue murder and genocide by Israel and theIDF which is backed with military and economic aid from the United States.Additional Media:On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania KhayyatPalestine & The Censorship and Retaliation Of US Journalists With NWU Freelancer Cedric O’BannonLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZkAFL-CIO SFLC Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS. https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/ The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/81212015 resolution by the CT Machinists http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds. https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0 The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageousOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds. https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx Additional Information:Labor Video Project