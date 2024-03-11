top
Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 3/11/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers

Action at SF Labor Council: Stop the Genocide NOW! For General Strike to Shutdown Genocide

sm_sflc_palestine_protest_2-12-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Date:
Monday, March 11, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP, RUF
Location Details:
San Francisco Labor Council Meeting
55 Fillmore St.
San Francisco
Action At SF Labor Council Monday 5:30 PM
Stop The Genocide NOW!
For A General Strike Of All Labor To Shutdown The War Machine

SF Labor Council Meeting
Monday March 10th 2024
55 Fillmore St.
San Francisco

The San Francisco Labor Council top officials have prevented resolutions for a ceasefire from even being discussed and voted on including one from the American Postal Workers Union and other unions. The bureaucrats are still refusing to allow a discussion or debate.

The top officials such as SEIU 87 President and SFLC VP Olga Miranda are well known Zionists who work with AIPAC and other Zionist organizations to stop any discussion and support at the SFLC for Palestine. The former Executive Director Rudy Gonzalez previously told the San Francisco Northern California Jewish Bulletin there would be no discussion resolutions on Palestinians and Israel at the SFLC.

At last month’s labor council rank and file workers forced them to allow a worker to speak about the genocide and also to support a general strike. At tonight’s meeting there will be a rally to call for action to stop the genocide.

Attend the rally and also get you local to demand that the Labor Council Act NO!

Endorsed by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
Revolutionary Workers Front
http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 2:45PM
§SFLC VP Olga Miranda Speaking To AIPAC Convention Supporting Zionist Israel
by UFCLP, RUF
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 2:45PM
miranda_olga_aipac_c-span.jpeg
SFLC Vice President and SEIU 87 president Olga Miranda is the public face of Zionism within San Francisco labor. She spoke at the AIPAC convention and pledged to support the apartheid state of Israel against the Palestinian people.
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Free Palestine! Workers General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting:Stop US Supported Gaza Genocid
reposted
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 3:08PM
