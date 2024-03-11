Action At SF Labor Council Monday 5:30 PMStop The Genocide NOW!For A General Strike Of All Labor To Shutdown The War MachineSF Labor Council MeetingMonday March 10th 202455 Fillmore St.San FranciscoThe San Francisco Labor Council top officials have prevented resolutions for a ceasefire from even being discussed and voted on including one from the American Postal Workers Union and other unions. The bureaucrats are still refusing to allow a discussion or debate.The top officials such as SEIU 87 President and SFLC VP Olga Miranda are well known Zionists who work with AIPAC and other Zionist organizations to stop any discussion and support at the SFLC for Palestine. The former Executive Director Rudy Gonzalez previously told the San Francisco Northern California Jewish Bulletin there would be no discussion resolutions on Palestinians and Israel at the SFLC.At last month’s labor council rank and file workers forced them to allow a worker to speak about the genocide and also to support a general strike. At tonight’s meeting there will be a rally to call for action to stop the genocide.Attend the rally and also get you local to demand that the Labor Council Act NO!Endorsed by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLPRevolutionary Workers Front