Action at SF Labor Council: Stop the Genocide NOW! For General Strike to Shutdown Genocide
Date:
Monday, March 11, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP, RUF
Location Details:
San Francisco Labor Council Meeting
55 Fillmore St.
San Francisco
Action At SF Labor Council Monday 5:30 PM
Stop The Genocide NOW!
For A General Strike Of All Labor To Shutdown The War Machine
SF Labor Council Meeting
Monday March 10th 2024
55 Fillmore St.
San Francisco
The San Francisco Labor Council top officials have prevented resolutions for a ceasefire from even being discussed and voted on including one from the American Postal Workers Union and other unions. The bureaucrats are still refusing to allow a discussion or debate.
The top officials such as SEIU 87 President and SFLC VP Olga Miranda are well known Zionists who work with AIPAC and other Zionist organizations to stop any discussion and support at the SFLC for Palestine. The former Executive Director Rudy Gonzalez previously told the San Francisco Northern California Jewish Bulletin there would be no discussion resolutions on Palestinians and Israel at the SFLC.
At last month’s labor council rank and file workers forced them to allow a worker to speak about the genocide and also to support a general strike. At tonight’s meeting there will be a rally to call for action to stop the genocide.
Attend the rally and also get you local to demand that the Labor Council Act NO!
Endorsed by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
Revolutionary Workers Front
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 2:45PM
Free Palestine! Workers General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting:Stop US Supported Gaza Genocid
Mon, Mar 11, 2024 3:08PM
