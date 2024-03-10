Live from Jenin

Date:

Sunday, April 07, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Human Rights Working Group

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 FRANKLIN ST.

S.F.

Live From Jenin: An afternoon of Comedy for Palestine with Alaa Shehada, a benefit for the Jenin Freedom Theater, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize nominee.



The Jenin Freedom Theater offers women, children and youth in the Jenin refugee camp in Palestine a space for healing and empowerment through theater and the arts.



The program begins with a Lunch at 1 pm followed by a performance followed by conversation and Q and A.



Donation at the door: All Funds Raised Will Go to Benefit the Jenin Freedom Theater.