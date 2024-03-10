From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Live from Jenin
Date:
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 FRANKLIN ST.
S.F.
Live From Jenin: An afternoon of Comedy for Palestine with Alaa Shehada, a benefit for the Jenin Freedom Theater, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize nominee.
The Jenin Freedom Theater offers women, children and youth in the Jenin refugee camp in Palestine a space for healing and empowerment through theater and the arts.
The program begins with a Lunch at 1 pm followed by a performance followed by conversation and Q and A.
Donation at the door: All Funds Raised Will Go to Benefit the Jenin Freedom Theater.
