Professor Stephen Zunes: Israel/Palestine & US Foreign Policy
Date:
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 - in person. Also Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95744375889?pwd=dVhVWkd5UG1lK2ltTE80WTA2YU8zQT09
This talk will address new developments in the Gaza war, Israel’s decades-long occupation of Gaza and the West Bank and the potential for a regional war, and the role of the U.S. government in creating and perpetuating the unfortunate reality there.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
