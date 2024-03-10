Professor Stephen Zunes: Israel/Palestine & US Foreign Policy

Date:

Sunday, April 07, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

This talk will address new developments in the Gaza war, Israel’s decades-long occupation of Gaza and the West Bank and the potential for a regional war, and the role of the U.S. government in creating and perpetuating the unfortunate reality there.