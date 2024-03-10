Fruit Festivals - CA Black Agriculture Women's Fundraising - Political Activism by Lila Gyory

Early California Black Churches played a central role not only in the Colored Convention Movement but in Black women’s fundraising and organizing efforts in general. By holding events like the “Fruit Festival,” as well as picnics and fairs, Black women raised funds to build, buy, and sustain churches. Once such churches were established, they also served as channels through which Black women organized and participated in philanthropy and political activism involving fundraising.