CodePink Fire and Grief Circle
Date:
Monday, March 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Pelosi's Palace, 2640 Broadway, San Francisco
CODEPINK Fire and Grief Circle
March 11 is the first day of fasting for Ramadan, and the day Netanyahu promises to finish the genocide in Gaza with a ground invasion of Rafah. Perhaps it won't happen. Perhaps the remaining Palestinians in Rafah will be spared. One thing we know for certain: Nancy Pelosi will continue to do NOTHING to prevent the deaths of thousands more in Gaza.
Gather with us to mourn and to air our grief. Perhaps being together on this night will help us to bear the sadness and anger we are feeling. How can we make Pelosi and Genocide Joe stop this slaughter that we are paying for against our will? We aren't powerless. We are strong and courageous women and men and we CAN oust Pelosi and Biden and all the heartless murdering politicians.
Food and drink provided. Ritual fire is legal in San Francisco.
As Ramadan approaches Rafah Braces for an Israeli Ground Invasion:
https://mondoweiss.net/2024/03/as-ramadan-approaches-rafah-braces-for-an-israeli-ground-invasion/
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
