Pack the Court for the Bay Bridge 78
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Jon
Location Details:
850 Bryant St. - San Francisco, CA
Join us Thursday March 14th to support the Bay Bridge 78 that are being charged by DA Jenkins because they blocked the Bay Bridge to draw attention to the horrific genocide war in Gaza. Rally at 12:30pm, court at 1:30pm. We’ll begin entering the courthouse around 1pm to account for any delays in building security.
Wear your kuffiyehs, masks, and black, red, or green attire 🇵🇸 Bring all your good vibes and resolute energy to support the 78!
850 Bryant St, San Francisco
Building has options of ramp or set of stairs to enter. Elevator and stairs inside.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 9, 2024 10:23PM
