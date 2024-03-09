From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Friday, March 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Weekly updates on what is happening in Palestine, calls to action, and solidarity work for organizations, activists, and supporters particularly in the Bay Area.
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_brGkVHOOQUqWQpMSUgGusQ?fbclid=IwAR1KgK2RQuKnVnKjRDrm1SH0IZObnGU81RHOY28S5vn7xC4oGK6Y9w1vFNs%23%2Fregistration#/registration
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayresistance/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 9, 2024 6:02PM
