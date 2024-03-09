Virtual Event: Breaking Through the Propaganda - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

As the US continues to fund genocide in Gaza and carnage in Ukraine, those of us demanding a radical shift in our foreign policy face a corporate media that manufactures consent for endless war. How do we break through the propaganda? How do we reframe our arguments to bring more people over to the side of peace with justice?



Join CODEPINK Congress for a discussion of how activists and organizations can be more effective in media messaging to stop state-sponsored violence, advance ceasefires in Gaza and Ukraine and demilitarize our society. Review terms to avoid, like “defense budget” or ‘precision bomb” to choose words that are accurate–war budget, missile attack. Words matter!



Featured Guest:

Norman Solomon is the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, the author of War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, and a cofounder of RootsAction.org.