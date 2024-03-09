From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Earth Day Event: We Will Not Be Sacrificed! Reports from “Sacrifice Zones”
Date:
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
2727 Event Space, (2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703)
Also online, see website for details
Also online, see website for details
Coal, oil, gas, and plastic industries continue their expansion at the expense of the ecosystems, and entire communities. Chemical and radioactive waste products affect all of us by contaminating the air, soil, and waterways. These waste products are concentrated in industrial areas, “Sacrifice Zones,” where residents and workers are lied to and often don’t see themselves as having the power to defend themselves.
The industries and the politicians who serve them, have made it clear that they are not going to protect us. Our lives are viewed as obstacles to their profits. Hear from people directly impacted by the fossil fuel industry and their fights to put an end to sacrificing the environment and their lives for profits.
The industries and the politicians who serve them, have made it clear that they are not going to protect us. Our lives are viewed as obstacles to their profits. Hear from people directly impacted by the fossil fuel industry and their fights to put an end to sacrificing the environment and their lives for profits.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-04-13-24/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 9, 2024 10:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network