Earth Day Event: We Will Not Be Sacrificed! Reports from “Sacrifice Zones”

Date:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

2727 Event Space, (2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703)

Also online, see website for details

Coal, oil, gas, and plastic industries continue their expansion at the expense of the ecosystems, and entire communities. Chemical and radioactive waste products affect all of us by contaminating the air, soil, and waterways. These waste products are concentrated in industrial areas, “Sacrifice Zones,” where residents and workers are lied to and often don’t see themselves as having the power to defend themselves.



The industries and the politicians who serve them, have made it clear that they are not going to protect us. Our lives are viewed as obstacles to their profits. Hear from people directly impacted by the fossil fuel industry and their fights to put an end to sacrificing the environment and their lives for profits.