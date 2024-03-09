top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/13/2024
East Bay International Environment & Forest Defense

Earth Day Event: We Will Not Be Sacrificed! Reports from “Sacrifice Zones”

apr-th-cover-image-2.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
2727 Event Space, (2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703)
Also online, see website for details
Coal, oil, gas, and plastic industries continue their expansion at the expense of the ecosystems, and entire communities. Chemical and radioactive waste products affect all of us by contaminating the air, soil, and waterways. These waste products are concentrated in industrial areas, “Sacrifice Zones,” where residents and workers are lied to and often don’t see themselves as having the power to defend themselves.

The industries and the politicians who serve them, have made it clear that they are not going to protect us. Our lives are viewed as obstacles to their profits. Hear from people directly impacted by the fossil fuel industry and their fights to put an end to sacrificing the environment and their lives for profits.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-04-13-24/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 9, 2024 10:53AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code