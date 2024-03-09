Activism in Medicine: The Palestine Exception

Date:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom



Solidarity From The Asian Diaspora



Join us in conversation with Dr. Yipeng Ge, a Chinese-Canadian family medicine physician who was expelled from his residency program for his Palestinian advocacy. Together, we will discuss how to counter the repression facing healthcare workers who are working in solidarity toward Palestinian liberation. We will also hear about Dr. Ge’s recent trip to Gaza to provide medical care, and explore transformative solidarity with Palestine among the Asian diaspora.