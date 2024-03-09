From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Activism in Medicine: The Palestine Exception
Date:
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Activism in Medicine: The Palestine Exception
Solidarity From The Asian Diaspora
Join us in conversation with Dr. Yipeng Ge, a Chinese-Canadian family medicine physician who was expelled from his residency program for his Palestinian advocacy. Together, we will discuss how to counter the repression facing healthcare workers who are working in solidarity toward Palestinian liberation. We will also hear about Dr. Ge’s recent trip to Gaza to provide medical care, and explore transformative solidarity with Palestine among the Asian diaspora.
Solidarity From The Asian Diaspora
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/activisminmedicine
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 9, 2024 10:12AM
