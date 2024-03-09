24th Annual, Folsom Juneteenth - Educational Symposium, Jazz Festival and much more by Khubaka, Michael Harris

24th Annual, Folsom Juneteenth Celebrations is a month-long effort to showcase our unique, authentic journey from "Slavery to Freedom along the American River Parkway and throughout the California Gold Country"

Now that Juneteenth is a growing Federal Holiday and growing towards a broader celebration for the entire community, from sea to shining sea, what is appropriate?



In Folsom, California the challenge comes to a head in 2024.



Joe Moore, a researcher on California Gold Rush Era and Dr. Shirley Moore, History professor at CSUS established public celebration of Juneteenth in the City of Folsom.



As part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, early "Freedom Seekers" before, during and after the California Gold Rush were well documented and the research housed at California State University, Sacramento and the California State Library.



Since, 2006 and continuing today, Michael Harris and our National Juneteenth Observance Foundation global efforts continues to build in Folsom, California.



A plethora of outside forces and new interpretation of the California Gold Rush seeks to distort, disparage and destroy authentic California History (1840-1875) in the name of diversity and inclusion.



From Folsom Memorial Day Weekend, National Juneteenth Flag Rasing Day, Folsom Juneteenth Education Symposium and Jazz Festival all leading up to our California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday an open and honest dialogue this 175th Anniversary of the 1849 California Gold Mining District is essential.



Rancho Rio De Los Americanos established in 1844, the 1849 gold mining towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar continue to be publicly disparaged as a celebrated fabricated myth shared broadly to fan the flames of 21st century systemic institutional racism.



Together, a positive new way forward is possible with an open and honest process, not hidden from the light of day.



Freedom is never free, our US Civil War and one of the final military campaigns beginning at Galveston Island, Texas on June 19, 1865 included United States Colored Troops who spread the Juneteenth story throughout the land.



Juneteenth 2024, utilizing primary source documents from the African American Civil War Museum in Washington D.C., aligned with the advocacy of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation our 24th Annual, Folsom Juneteenth efforts will offer clear choice for solid support and year-round consideration throughout California Gold Country.



