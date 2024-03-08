From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Healthcare Struggles In East Palestine and The Lessons Of The Rail Derailment
Date:
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
To Join The Event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrc--vqTMvE9OYlDpZLhstf_5wSW0yk4JP?fbclid=IwAR2UuNsQEGLzJp1uYzWIA9pTxqpl8wmaWheP3KRa0vvRu1ftRJFP7YZ2DwA#/registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrc--vqTMvE9OYlDpZLhstf_5wSW0yk4JP?fbclid=IwAR2UuNsQEGLzJp1uYzWIA9pTxqpl8wmaWheP3KRa0vvRu1ftRJFP7YZ2DwA#/registration
3/9/24 WorkWeek Panel-The Healthcare Struggles In East Palestine and The Lessons Of The Rail Derailment
Saturday March 9, 2024 3PM EST/2PM CST/12PM PST
Over one year since the railroad drailment and massive chloride vinyl contamination of communiity members and workers in East Palestine.
This panel will look at the continuing struggle for healthcare in East Palestine and the continuing danger of another derailment leading to anothter catastrophe for people that reside near railroad lines.
Panelists:
Chris Albright, LIUNA 1058 Member and Resident of East Palestine
Penny Logsdon, President of Lee County Labor Chapter President, IUPAT/PPME Local 2003
Jamie Rae Wallace, East Palestine Unity Council President
Max Alvarez, Real News ED
Matt Weaver, BMWED Legislative Director Ohio RWU (invited)
Vina Colley, National Nuclear Workers for Justice/OSHA EPA, Pres P.R.E.S.S./EEOICP Claimant Worker-National Advocate/Downwinder, President of Portsmouth/Piketon Residents
WorkWeek
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
East Palestine Resident & LIUNA 1058 Chris Albright Appeal "We Need Health Care”
https://youtu.be/pSeFFT4xV94
East Palestine One Year After The Catastrophe, The Nightmare Continues
https://youtu.be/4u3m9kwChxQ
Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”
https://youtu.be/LIJdg-UAw8E
East Palestine Wreck & Lessons With Striking Pitttsburgh Post Gazette Reporter Steve Mellon
https://youtu.be/OvDAlfkQ0o4
Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”
https://youtu.be/LIJdg-UAw8E
For more information: http://workweeknow@gmail.com
