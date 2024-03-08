3/9/24 WorkWeek Panel-The Healthcare Struggles In East Palestine and The Lessons Of The Rail DerailmentSaturday March 9, 2024 3PM EST/2PM CST/12PM PSTOver one year since the railroad drailment and massive chloride vinyl contamination of communiity members and workers in East Palestine.This panel will look at the continuing struggle for healthcare in East Palestine and the continuing danger of another derailment leading to anothter catastrophe for people that reside near railroad lines.Panelists:Chris Albright, LIUNA 1058 Member and Resident of East PalestinePenny Logsdon, President of Lee County Labor Chapter President, IUPAT/PPME Local 2003Jamie Rae Wallace, East Palestine Unity Council PresidentMax Alvarez, Real News EDMatt Weaver, BMWED Legislative Director Ohio RWU (invited)Vina Colley, National Nuclear Workers for Justice/OSHA EPA, Pres P.R.E.S.S./EEOICP Claimant Worker-National Advocate/Downwinder, President of Portsmouth/Piketon ResidentsWorkWeekEast Palestine Resident & LIUNA 1058 Chris Albright Appeal "We Need Health Care”East Palestine One Year After The Catastrophe, The Nightmare ContinuesWorkers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”East Palestine Wreck & Lessons With Striking Pitttsburgh Post Gazette Reporter Steve MellonWorkers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”