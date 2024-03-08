top
U.S. Labor & Workers

The Healthcare Struggles In East Palestine and The Lessons Of The Rail Derailment

sm_east_palestine_we_need_healthcare.jpg
original image (4031x2368)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
To Join The Event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrc--vqTMvE9OYlDpZLhstf_5wSW0yk4JP?fbclid=IwAR2UuNsQEGLzJp1uYzWIA9pTxqpl8wmaWheP3KRa0vvRu1ftRJFP7YZ2DwA#/registration
3/9/24 WorkWeek Panel-The Healthcare Struggles In East Palestine and The Lessons Of The Rail Derailment
Saturday March 9, 2024 3PM EST/2PM CST/12PM PST
Over one year since the railroad drailment and massive chloride vinyl contamination of communiity members and workers in East Palestine.
This panel will look at the continuing struggle for healthcare in East Palestine and the continuing danger of another derailment leading to anothter catastrophe for people that reside near railroad lines.

Panelists:
Chris Albright, LIUNA 1058 Member and Resident of East Palestine
Penny Logsdon, President of Lee County Labor Chapter President, IUPAT/PPME Local 2003
Jamie Rae Wallace, East Palestine Unity Council President
Max Alvarez, Real News ED
Matt Weaver, BMWED Legislative Director Ohio RWU (invited)
Vina Colley, National Nuclear Workers for Justice/OSHA EPA, Pres P.R.E.S.S./EEOICP Claimant Worker-National Advocate/Downwinder, President of Portsmouth/Piketon Residents

WorkWeek
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

East Palestine Resident & LIUNA 1058 Chris Albright Appeal "We Need Health Care”
https://youtu.be/pSeFFT4xV94
East Palestine One Year After The Catastrophe, The Nightmare Continues
https://youtu.be/4u3m9kwChxQ
Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”
https://youtu.be/LIJdg-UAw8E
East Palestine Wreck & Lessons With Striking Pitttsburgh Post Gazette Reporter Steve Mellon
https://youtu.be/OvDAlfkQ0o4
Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”
https://youtu.be/LIJdg-UAw8E
For more information: http://workweeknow@gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 11:14AM
§Residents of East Palestine Are Demanding Healthcare
by WorkWeek
Fri, Mar 8, 2024 11:14AM
sm_east_palestine_healthcare_now.jpg
original image (3277x1752)
When Biden visited East Palestine he refused to make a declaration declaring it a mass incident casualty site so that they can get healthcare.
http://workweeknow@gmail.com
