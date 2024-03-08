From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thanks To The Migrants For Sharing Music And Food, etc...
Thanks To The Art, Culture, Music, Food, and Grace Shared By The Migrants Coming To America! The Painting On My Wall, Is Called "The Woman With The Yellow and Green Hair."
Thanks To The Migrants For Sharing Music And Food, etc...
By Lynda Carson - March 8, 2024
I did not have the heart to listen to the propaganda earlier from the Democrats and the Republicans, and tuned them out.
Despite the attacks on the migrants by the "Republicrats," I just want to say thanks to the all the migrants for coming to America to share their music, culture, food, hard work, friendship and love....
I curse the Kafkaesque Democrats for talking from both sides of their mouths, talking about wanting to feed the Palestinians in Gaza, while at the same time they are supplying the arms, bombs, weapons, and money to the IDF to exterminate the Palestinians. What a grim scene.
Meanwhile, San Francisco and the Bay Area has become an extreme right-wing political center of vicious propaganda attacking the poor, unhoused, and the homeless on a daily basis. The Governor wants to steal money from Peter, to pay Paul, for the notorious Proposition 1 he is pushing, as the greedy landlords, PG&E, and AT&T, continue to rip off and plunder the public, displacing many in the process.
I can only hope for the best, for all of us in these grim times we find ourselves in.
At times the best that I can do, is to try to lighten my load, listen to some good music, and share it with others to share some love, and good vibes.
For those who may be interested, below are some links to some music from many different places around the planet, including some songs in many different languages, migrating from all around the world for our listening pleasure.
Enjoy...
Peace
Sincerely,
-Lynda Carson
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(If interested, my original music may be listened to here, or freely downloaded here.)
Original Acoustic Solo Guitar Music Of Lynda Carson
Click below…
https://umgf.com/original-acoustic-solo-guitar-music-of-lynda-carso-t219131.html
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Recent interview of Lynda Carson on KALX Radio in Berkeley, that included some of my original solo acoustic guitar music...
Click below...
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hzOUc4z2Xo37iv97dp83xeqx6PVHvnF3/view
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(KALX Radio Publicity Blurb)
KALX Radio publicity blurb for the music and recent interview of Lynda Carson that aired on December 26, 2023.
Click below….
https://kalx.berkeley.edu/lynda-carson-interview/
KALX Radio, Lynda Carson interview and music…
https://kalx.berkeley.edu/blog/?_page=3
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Music and songs from all over the planet that I love and wish to pass along to others....
See links below...
Michel Camilo & Tomatito
Jul 11, 2018
https://tinyurl.com/pjs839sr
Aster Aweke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w575kDhPBGw
Holly Cole
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUH5AlCoT8o
Luis Salinas
https://tinyurl.com/3rwryrvt
Andreas Vollenwieder
https://tinyurl.com/2v2jcuac
Pat Metheny & Anna Maria Jopek-Are you going with me?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iSiPjbS8_Q
Anoushka Shankar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4d8Qey7xdkg
Flairck - 2021 mini concert…
https://tinyurl.com/3pampwkz
Lhasa
https://tinyurl.com/yc7c5fmj
Elisa Toffali
https://tinyurl.com/42nactr6
https://tinyurl.com/zm2sdpd6
Jorge Drexler
https://tinyurl.com/44xf5djz
Noir Desir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29QqGD8ITdc
Cristo Redentor BOBBY WATSON JACK WALRATH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPIs7ZHLHFY
Berroguetto
https://tinyurl.com/mwm2924r
Cristina Pato
https://tinyurl.com/wupw3xz3
Natacha Atlas
https://tinyurl.com/yc3ux445
Cassandra Wilson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLp-tCH0zwM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIQ6NT3hmhA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LggcFePELtY
Diane Reeves - Testify
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIVU3Gwb2X4
Cruce Cockburn
https://tinyurl.com/cfj2vk6r
Al Dii Meola
https://tinyurl.com/3bwbut45
Alex de Grassi - The Deep (Official Live)
Alex de Grassi·Apr 24, 2020
https://tinyurl.com/sr9n7hvt
Michael Hedges
https://tinyurl.com/3383bdss
Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhfsae_nv-4
Luna de Seda Renaud Garcia Fons 4tet S Polten 2022
Renaud Garcia-Fons Official Channel·Nov 26, 2022
https://tinyurl.com/yc7f4dmx
Gotan Project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QybR25RPt-8
https://tinyurl.com/mvruj4xs
Maria Kalaniemi
https://tinyurl.com/r6m2a7wz
Henry Lee – A. M. Jopek / M. Maleńczuk | Nick Cave i Przyjaciele – W moich ramionach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=AclU8C4nPG8
Naragonia Quartet
https://tinyurl.com/4n7ytye9
Zlabya
https://tinyurl.com/we3xwwk5
La Bruja Gata
https://tinyurl.com/4j9vjyn7
Corde Oblique
https://tinyurl.com/mryskn6y
Minuit Guibolles
https://tinyurl.com/3a8hzd5h
Vartinna
https://tinyurl.com/2w4jh47z
Tannas
https://tinyurl.com/4kh8b68d
Maria Kalaniemi
https://tinyurl.com/ytmb6twh
Alain Genty, Soig Siberil, Tony McManus - Vigo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_CHnkYUrQo&list=PLwLvsSQX2EML5euYJMiIOm1qPG99VJ4_K&index=1
Asturias - Japanese band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WVDX8taEeE&list=OLAK5uy_kx3pi_1pe7nQZGrnEPz7U829x-8OOrUAM&index=3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxU4qeyLoZM&list=OLAK5uy_kx3pi_1pe7nQZGrnEPz7U829x-8OOrUAM&index=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxU4qeyLoZM&list=OLAK5uy_kx3pi_1pe7nQZGrnEPz7U829x-8OOrUAM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDPk1PrL6Fk
https://tinyurl.com/2ab9jcp3
Pedro Aznar
https://tinyurl.com/5n743p7f
Andreas Vollenwieder
https://tinyurl.com/3c5zyepc
Flairck
https://tinyurl.com/3339uv3c
Lyle Mays and Friends
https://tinyurl.com/4789ksdm
Rotary Connection
https://tinyurl.com/5cfjkww6
Millish
https://tinyurl.com/4s5r2cuz
Les Doigts De Carmen
https://tinyurl.com/4c4jvaya
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Henry Lee ft. P.J Harvey (Official HD Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzmMB8dTwGs
Naragonia Quartet (Mira)
https://tinyurl.com/bdhcczde
Zlabya
https://tinyurl.com/2nh9p9jb
Corde Oblique
https://tinyurl.com/j783yxvj
Andreas Vollenwieder
https://tinyurl.com/bddy3k9k
Pat Metheny/Anna Maria Jopek
https://tinyurl.com/2p9hw8bb
Cristina Pato and Yo Yo Ma
https://tinyurl.com/3vuzn84x
Natacha Atlas
https://tinyurl.com/4rct9xhe
Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane (Live)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7p1UmzikNI
Joni Mitchell
https://tinyurl.com/4x7hnu8u
The Moulettes
https://tinyurl.com/4y93zd26
Lais
https://tinyurl.com/3pth3azn
Maria Kalaniemi
https://tinyurl.com/2jbk8k7e
Soïg Sibéril trio Karl Gouriou & Jamie McMenemy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTUi1D6DLMg&list=PLwLvsSQX2EML5euYJMiIOm1qPG99VJ4_K&index=4
Flairck
https://tinyurl.com/2p9myntu
Vartinna
https://tinyurl.com/tbdb8ebb
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds ft. Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow (Official HD Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDpnjE1LUvE
Lhasa
https://tinyurl.com/38vw9zcc
Rotary Connection
https://tinyurl.com/zv8s4trr
Corde Oblique
https://tinyurl.com/wt2rvax4
Soig Siberil
https://tinyurl.com/3r65ss8y
Sweetwater - 1968
https://tinyurl.com/fj25dkhz
Andreas Vollenwieder
https://tinyurl.com/z5acmv76
Ambrozjin
https://tinyurl.com/2m5y4w9w
The Chieftains
https://tinyurl.com/38k8zt5y
Osibisa
https://tinyurl.com/yw7v86p8
Vartinna
https://tinyurl.com/5xub7z5u
Cristina Pato
https://tinyurl.com/5n6wacd2
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k
Rotary Connection
https://tinyurl.com/4zxaj849
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
