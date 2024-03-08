Thanks To The Art, Culture, Music, Food, and Grace Shared By The Migrants Coming To America! The Painting On My Wall, Is Called "The Woman With The Yellow and Green Hair."

Thanks To The Migrants For Sharing Music And Food, etc...By Lynda Carson - March 8, 2024I did not have the heart to listen to the propaganda earlier from the Democrats and the Republicans, and tuned them out.Despite the attacks on the migrants by the "Republicrats," I just want to say thanks to the all the migrants for coming to America to share their music, culture, food, hard work, friendship and love....I curse the Kafkaesque Democrats for talking from both sides of their mouths, talking about wanting to feed the Palestinians in Gaza, while at the same time they are supplying the arms, bombs, weapons, and money to the IDF to exterminate the Palestinians. What a grim scene.Meanwhile, San Francisco and the Bay Area has become an extreme right-wing political center of vicious propaganda attacking the poor, unhoused, and the homeless on a daily basis. The Governor wants to steal money from Peter, to pay Paul, for the notorious Proposition 1 he is pushing, as the greedy landlords, PG&E, and AT&T, continue to rip off and plunder the public, displacing many in the process.I can only hope for the best, for all of us in these grim times we find ourselves in.At times the best that I can do, is to try to lighten my load, listen to some good music, and share it with others to share some love, and good vibes.For those who may be interested, below are some links to some music from many different places around the planet, including some songs in many different languages, migrating from all around the world for our listening pleasure.Enjoy...PeaceSincerely,-Lynda Carson>>>>>>>>>>>>>>(If interested, my original music may be listened to here, or freely downloaded here.)Original Acoustic Solo Guitar Music Of Lynda CarsonClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>Recent interview of Lynda Carson on KALX Radio in Berkeley, that included some of my original solo acoustic guitar music...Click below...>>>>>>>>>>>>>>(KALX Radio Publicity Blurb)KALX Radio publicity blurb for the music and recent interview of Lynda Carson that aired on December 26, 2023.Click below….KALX Radio, Lynda Carson interview and music…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Music and songs from all over the planet that I love and wish to pass along to others....See links below...Michel Camilo & TomatitoJul 11, 2018Aster AwekeHolly ColeLuis SalinasAndreas VollenwiederPat Metheny & Anna Maria Jopek-Are you going with me?Anoushka ShankarFlairck - 2021 mini concert…LhasaElisa ToffaliJorge DrexlerNoir DesirCristo Redentor BOBBY WATSON JACK WALRATHBerroguettoCristina PatoNatacha AtlasCassandra WilsonDiane Reeves - TestifyCruce CockburnAl Dii MeolaAlex de Grassi - The Deep (Official Live)Alex de Grassi·Apr 24, 2020Michael HedgesAnat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves: Tiny Desk (Home) ConcertLuna de Seda Renaud Garcia Fons 4tet S Polten 2022Renaud Garcia-Fons Official Channel·Nov 26, 2022Gotan ProjectMaria KalaniemiHenry Lee – A. M. Jopek / M. Maleńczuk | Nick Cave i Przyjaciele – W moich ramionachNaragonia QuartetZlabyaLa Bruja GataCorde ObliqueMinuit GuibollesVartinnaTannasMaria KalaniemiAlain Genty, Soig Siberil, Tony McManus - VigoAsturias - Japanese bandPedro AznarAndreas VollenwiederFlairckLyle Mays and FriendsRotary ConnectionMillishLes Doigts De CarmenNick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Henry Lee ft. P.J Harvey (Official HD Video)Naragonia Quartet (Mira)ZlabyaCorde ObliqueAndreas VollenwiederPat Metheny/Anna Maria JopekCristina Pato and Yo Yo MaNatacha AtlasCowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane (Live)Joni MitchellThe MoulettesLaisMaria KalaniemiSoïg Sibéril trio Karl Gouriou & Jamie McMenemyFlairckVartinnaNick Cave & The Bad Seeds ft. Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow (Official HD Video)LhasaRotary ConnectionCorde ObliqueSoig SiberilSweetwater - 1968Andreas VollenwiederAmbrozjinThe ChieftainsOsibisaVartinnaCristina PatoNick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (Official Video)Rotary Connection>>>>>>>>>>>>