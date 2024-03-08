top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay International Arts + Action Immigrant Rights

Thanks To The Migrants For Sharing Music And Food, etc...

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Fri, Mar 8, 2024 3:00AM
Thanks To The Art, Culture, Music, Food, and Grace Shared By The Migrants Coming To America! The Painting On My Wall, Is Called "The Woman With The Yellow and Green Hair."
sm_img_0902.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
Thanks To The Migrants For Sharing Music And Food, etc...

By Lynda Carson - March 8, 2024

I did not have the heart to listen to the propaganda earlier from the Democrats and the Republicans, and tuned them out.

Despite the attacks on the migrants by the "Republicrats," I just want to say thanks to the all the migrants for coming to America to share their music, culture, food, hard work, friendship and love....

I curse the Kafkaesque Democrats for talking from both sides of their mouths, talking about wanting to feed the Palestinians in Gaza, while at the same time they are supplying the arms, bombs, weapons, and money to the IDF to exterminate the Palestinians. What a grim scene.

Meanwhile, San Francisco and the Bay Area has become an extreme right-wing political center of vicious propaganda attacking the poor, unhoused, and the homeless on a daily basis. The Governor wants to steal money from Peter, to pay Paul, for the notorious Proposition 1 he is pushing, as the greedy landlords, PG&E, and AT&T, continue to rip off and plunder the public, displacing many in the process.

I can only hope for the best, for all of us in these grim times we find ourselves in.

At times the best that I can do, is to try to lighten my load, listen to some good music, and share it with others to share some love, and good vibes.

For those who may be interested, below are some links to some music from many different places around the planet, including some songs in many different languages, migrating from all around the world for our listening pleasure.

Enjoy...

Peace

Sincerely,

-Lynda Carson

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(If interested, my original music may be listened to here, or freely downloaded here.)

Original Acoustic Solo Guitar Music Of Lynda Carson

Click below…

https://umgf.com/original-acoustic-solo-guitar-music-of-lynda-carso-t219131.html

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Recent interview of Lynda Carson on KALX Radio in Berkeley, that included some of my original solo acoustic guitar music...

Click below...

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hzOUc4z2Xo37iv97dp83xeqx6PVHvnF3/view

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(KALX Radio Publicity Blurb)

KALX Radio publicity blurb for the music and recent interview of Lynda Carson that aired on December 26, 2023.

Click below….

https://kalx.berkeley.edu/lynda-carson-interview/


KALX Radio, Lynda Carson interview and music…

https://kalx.berkeley.edu/blog/?_page=3

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>

Music and songs from all over the planet that I love and wish to pass along to others....

See links below...


Michel Camilo & Tomatito
Jul 11, 2018


https://tinyurl.com/pjs839sr


Aster Aweke

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w575kDhPBGw


Holly Cole

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUH5AlCoT8o


Luis Salinas

https://tinyurl.com/3rwryrvt


Andreas Vollenwieder

https://tinyurl.com/2v2jcuac


Pat Metheny & Anna Maria Jopek-Are you going with me?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iSiPjbS8_Q


Anoushka Shankar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4d8Qey7xdkg


Flairck - 2021 mini concert…

https://tinyurl.com/3pampwkz


Lhasa

https://tinyurl.com/yc7c5fmj


Elisa Toffali

https://tinyurl.com/42nactr6

https://tinyurl.com/zm2sdpd6


Jorge Drexler

https://tinyurl.com/44xf5djz


Noir Desir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29QqGD8ITdc


Cristo Redentor BOBBY WATSON JACK WALRATH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPIs7ZHLHFY


Berroguetto

https://tinyurl.com/mwm2924r


Cristina Pato

https://tinyurl.com/wupw3xz3


Natacha Atlas

https://tinyurl.com/yc3ux445


Cassandra Wilson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLp-tCH0zwM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIQ6NT3hmhA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LggcFePELtY


Diane Reeves - Testify

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIVU3Gwb2X4


Cruce Cockburn

https://tinyurl.com/cfj2vk6r


Al Dii Meola

https://tinyurl.com/3bwbut45


Alex de Grassi - The Deep (Official Live)
Alex de Grassi·Apr 24, 2020


https://tinyurl.com/sr9n7hvt


Michael Hedges

https://tinyurl.com/3383bdss


Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhfsae_nv-4


Luna de Seda Renaud Garcia Fons 4tet S Polten 2022
Renaud Garcia-Fons Official Channel·Nov 26, 2022


https://tinyurl.com/yc7f4dmx


Gotan Project

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QybR25RPt-8

https://tinyurl.com/mvruj4xs


Maria Kalaniemi

https://tinyurl.com/r6m2a7wz


Henry Lee – A. M. Jopek / M. Maleńczuk | Nick Cave i Przyjaciele – W moich ramionach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=AclU8C4nPG8


Naragonia Quartet

https://tinyurl.com/4n7ytye9


Zlabya

https://tinyurl.com/we3xwwk5


La Bruja Gata

https://tinyurl.com/4j9vjyn7


Corde Oblique

https://tinyurl.com/mryskn6y


Minuit Guibolles

https://tinyurl.com/3a8hzd5h


Vartinna

https://tinyurl.com/2w4jh47z


Tannas

https://tinyurl.com/4kh8b68d


Maria Kalaniemi

https://tinyurl.com/ytmb6twh


Alain Genty, Soig Siberil, Tony McManus - Vigo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_CHnkYUrQo&list=PLwLvsSQX2EML5euYJMiIOm1qPG99VJ4_K&index=1


Asturias - Japanese band

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WVDX8taEeE&list=OLAK5uy_kx3pi_1pe7nQZGrnEPz7U829x-8OOrUAM&index=3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxU4qeyLoZM&list=OLAK5uy_kx3pi_1pe7nQZGrnEPz7U829x-8OOrUAM&index=1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxU4qeyLoZM&list=OLAK5uy_kx3pi_1pe7nQZGrnEPz7U829x-8OOrUAM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDPk1PrL6Fk

https://tinyurl.com/2ab9jcp3


Pedro Aznar

https://tinyurl.com/5n743p7f


Andreas Vollenwieder

https://tinyurl.com/3c5zyepc


Flairck

https://tinyurl.com/3339uv3c


Lyle Mays and Friends

https://tinyurl.com/4789ksdm


Rotary Connection

https://tinyurl.com/5cfjkww6


Millish

https://tinyurl.com/4s5r2cuz


Les Doigts De Carmen

https://tinyurl.com/4c4jvaya


Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Henry Lee ft. P.J Harvey (Official HD Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzmMB8dTwGs


Naragonia Quartet (Mira)

https://tinyurl.com/bdhcczde


Zlabya

https://tinyurl.com/2nh9p9jb


Corde Oblique

https://tinyurl.com/j783yxvj


Andreas Vollenwieder

https://tinyurl.com/bddy3k9k


Pat Metheny/Anna Maria Jopek

https://tinyurl.com/2p9hw8bb


Cristina Pato and Yo Yo Ma

https://tinyurl.com/3vuzn84x


Natacha Atlas

https://tinyurl.com/4rct9xhe


Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane (Live)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7p1UmzikNI


Joni Mitchell

https://tinyurl.com/4x7hnu8u


The Moulettes

https://tinyurl.com/4y93zd26


Lais

https://tinyurl.com/3pth3azn


Maria Kalaniemi

https://tinyurl.com/2jbk8k7e


Soïg Sibéril trio Karl Gouriou & Jamie McMenemy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTUi1D6DLMg&list=PLwLvsSQX2EML5euYJMiIOm1qPG99VJ4_K&index=4


Flairck

https://tinyurl.com/2p9myntu


Vartinna

https://tinyurl.com/tbdb8ebb


Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds ft. Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow (Official HD Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDpnjE1LUvE


Lhasa

https://tinyurl.com/38vw9zcc


Rotary Connection

https://tinyurl.com/zv8s4trr


Corde Oblique

https://tinyurl.com/wt2rvax4


Soig Siberil

https://tinyurl.com/3r65ss8y


Sweetwater - 1968

https://tinyurl.com/fj25dkhz


Andreas Vollenwieder

https://tinyurl.com/z5acmv76


Ambrozjin

https://tinyurl.com/2m5y4w9w


The Chieftains

https://tinyurl.com/38k8zt5y


Osibisa

https://tinyurl.com/yw7v86p8


Vartinna

https://tinyurl.com/5xub7z5u


Cristina Pato

https://tinyurl.com/5n6wacd2


Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (Official Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k


Rotary Connection

https://tinyurl.com/4zxaj849

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code