Protest for Tibet! Tibetan National Uprising Day of Action against Chinese Occupation!!!!

Date:

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tibetan Association of Northern California

Location Details:

Begins at Berkeley City hall at 8am,

continues at SF City hall 10am to 12pm,

march to Chinese Consulate 12:30 to 1:30pm,

protest at Consulate 1:30 to 2:30pm,

march to Union Square,

protest at Union Square 5pm to 7pm







March 10th is Tibetan National Uprising Day.

Join protests from around the world against Chinese rule and occupation of the peacefull nation of Tibet.



The Bay Area has the US's largest population of Tibetan refugees- come join them as we march and protest. Protest begins at 8am at Berkeley City Hall and in SF for protests at city hall and the Chinese Consulate.



Support the freedom of the Tibetan People!

-----------------------------------------------------------





Millions of Tibetans living in Torture and Suffering with No Human Rights

Millions of Tibetans displaced and living as refugees across the World

A million Tibetan children in Chinese

"Re-Education"/Brainwash camps- indoctrinated mind control- not allowed to learn their own language, culture, religion.

Forced Sterilization of Tibetan Women

Forced Collection of DNA.

Kidnappings of Tibetan Reincarnations and Leaders

Genocide of Tibetan People



Protests begin March 10th at 8am in Berkeley and go all day in San Francisco.



Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am



Protest at SF city hall at 10am to 12pm

( near Civic Center BART)



March to Chinese Consulate 12:30 to 1:30



Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm to 2:30



March to Union Square at 2:30pm



Protest at Union Square at 5pm to 7pm



Come join the People of Tibet! Rain or Shine!!!



!!!FREE TIBET!!!!

!!!FREEDOM FOR ALL BEINGS!!!!