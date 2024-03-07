Castro Valley: District 14 Rally for a Permanent & Immediate Ceasefire in Palestine

Date:

Friday, March 08, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Rep. Eric Swalwell's District Office

20990 Redwood Rd

Castro Valley, CA

After repeated attempts urging Congressman Eric Swalwell to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, he has continued to hold out. The ongoing genocide in Palestine is widely unpopular in the United States— a recent Reuter’s poll found that about three quarters of Democrats support a ceasefire! As a majority blue district, it’s clear that Swalwell is failing to represent his constituents. Friday, March 8th, we are rallying in front of his District Office at 12 PM to make our voices heard and our demands known: DISTRICT 14 WANTS A CEASEFIRE NOW!