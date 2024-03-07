From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Castro Valley: District 14 Rally for a Permanent & Immediate Ceasefire in Palestine
Friday, March 08, 2024
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Rep. Eric Swalwell's District Office
20990 Redwood Rd
Castro Valley, CA
After repeated attempts urging Congressman Eric Swalwell to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, he has continued to hold out. The ongoing genocide in Palestine is widely unpopular in the United States— a recent Reuter’s poll found that about three quarters of Democrats support a ceasefire! As a majority blue district, it’s clear that Swalwell is failing to represent his constituents. Friday, March 8th, we are rallying in front of his District Office at 12 PM to make our voices heard and our demands known: DISTRICT 14 WANTS A CEASEFIRE NOW!
