Vigil at Lockheed Martin
Date:
Friday, March 22, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Lockheed Martin
Java and Mathilda Streets
Sunnyvale, CA
Join members of the Pacific Life Community and the Catholic Worker in their monthly noontime vigil every 4th Friday at the gates of Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale.
Genocide Joe Biden is handing over our tax dollars to Israel so that it can buy additional F35 fighter jets -- it already has over 50! – from Lockheed Martin.
Bring your signs and banners or help hold the 12 ft long banner that says "LOCKHEED WEAPONS TERRORIZE THE WORLD"
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 9:48PM
