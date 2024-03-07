From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Palo Alto: Silent Vigil for Gaza and Ukraine

Date:

Friday, March 08, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

855 El Camino, Palo Alto, CA

corner of Embarcadero and El Camino, on the public sidewalk just outside Town & Country Village, in front of the big lamppost "sign"





Our topics this Friday are ceasefires in Ukraine & Gaza, reminder of March 5 as UN Day of Disarmament Awareness....and Women's History Month!



For more info, or to suggest vigil topics: wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com . Come in peace, leave in peace.