Palo Alto: Silent Vigil for Gaza and Ukraine
Date:
Friday, March 08, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
855 El Camino, Palo Alto, CA
Every Friday, Women's Int'l League for Peace and Freedom - Peninsula Branch vigils peacefully and silently at the Palo Alto corner of El Camino & Embarcadero on the public sidewalk outside Town & Country Village. We have banners and signs to share and welcome new energy!
Our topics this Friday are ceasefires in Ukraine & Gaza, reminder of March 5 as UN Day of Disarmament Awareness....and Women's History Month!
For more info, or to suggest vigil topics: wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com. Come in peace, leave in peace.
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/events-calendar/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 9:43PM
