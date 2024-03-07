A press conference and rally took place in front of the CPUC which has allowed Google's owned Waymo robo taxis to expand to the peninsula and Los Angeles and also the threatened shutdown of 4 million land lines throughout California to increase the profits of AT&T. Speaker talked about the long going corruption of the CPUC and the appointees of Governor Gavin Newsom who represents the tech billionaires and the owners of PG&E.

A rally and press conference was held at the March 7, 2024 at the California Public Utility Commission to protest their extension of the operations of Google owned Waymo Robo taxis, the attack on UBER and Lyft drivers and also the plan by AT&T to eliminate landlines threatening the communication ability of people in rural areas, disabled and the jobs of thousands of CWA members.The Commission which is appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom has represented the tech billionaires and the owners of PG&E rather than the public for decades and it is now threatening the lives and jobs of millions of workers and people in California.Additional Media:On Fire! Waymo off The Streets Of San Francisco & California-Safety & Worker Rights FirstGM Cruise Worker Rodrigo Sandoval Speaks Out On Robo Taxis & Execs: Threat To Workers & The People!Teamsters & CA Labor Fighting Gov Newsom On AI Robo Trucks & Future of Labor in SacramentoShut The Robo Taxis Down! 2023 SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian & JobsLabor Day protest against Cruise robo taxis in San Francisco-We Need A Workers PartyRally At SF Cruise Office/Depot To Shut Down Robo TaxisTaxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUCLabor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission MeetingNo Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo TaxisAI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & HumanitySTOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUCStop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires ControlWorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark GruberProduction of Labor Video Project