San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Lives Over Profits! At CPUC, Shut Waymo Robo Taxis & Defend Landlines From AT&T Closures

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 6:06PM
A press conference and rally took place in front of the CPUC which has allowed Google's owned Waymo robo taxis to expand to the peninsula and Los Angeles and also the threatened shutdown of 4 million land lines throughout California to increase the profits of AT&T. Speaker talked about the long going corruption of the CPUC and the appointees of Governor Gavin Newsom who represents the tech billionaires and the owners of PG&E.
img_2426.jpg
A rally and press conference was held at the March 7, 2024 at the California Public Utility Commission to protest their extension of the operations of Google owned Waymo Robo taxis, the attack on UBER and Lyft drivers and also the plan by AT&T to eliminate landlines threatening the communication ability of people in rural areas, disabled and the jobs of thousands of CWA members.

The Commission which is appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom has represented the tech billionaires and the owners of PG&E rather than the public for decades and it is now threatening the lives and jobs of millions of workers and people in California.

Additional Media:
On Fire! Waymo off The Streets Of San Francisco & California-Safety & Worker Rights First
https://youtu.be/CoVRIdA6tx0

GM Cruise Worker Rodrigo Sandoval Speaks Out On Robo Taxis & Execs: Threat To Workers & The People!
https://youtu.be/bj4dq7Erbks

Teamsters & CA Labor Fighting Gov Newsom On AI Robo Trucks & Future of Labor in Sacramento
https://youtu.be/-ec4rkCslOw

Shut The Robo Taxis Down! 2023 SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian & Jobs
https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk

Labor Day protest against Cruise robo taxis in San Francisco-We Need A Workers Party
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco/labor-day-protest-robotaxis/3309997/?fbclid=IwAR2WogrNDNfgZ6BkccaEu7LpNV4JsWFHV0r7p7noZ7JfRbVE1qZwgTnaBeQ

Rally At SF Cruise Office/Depot To Shut Down Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/szNxzLJ1uJM

Taxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUC
https://youtu.be/2Y7rlS5rxvU

Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting
https://youtu.be/vWpmZy4VCW0

No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4

AI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & Humanity
https://youtu.be/xztxE-vTbyA

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/YDag6wI8DCU
§David Newton With ILWU Local 10 Spoke About Criminality Of PG&E
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 6:06PM
sm_newt.jpg
original image (1760x990)
David Newton of ILWU Local 10 spoke about the criminality of PG&E for deaths caused by their criminal negligence.
https://youtu.be/YDag6wI8DCU
§PG&E Gets Rate Increase Under Corporate Controlled Agency
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 6:06PM
sm_img_2453.jpg
original image (1760x990)
The California Public Utility Commission which is appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom got approval for a massive rate increase. Governor Newsom has a long history of supporting PG&E bosses and last pushed the California legislature to give them 6 billion to keep the broken PG&E nuclear Diablo Canyon plant open while cutting subsidies to solar power.
https://youtu.be/YDag6wI8DCU
§Corrupt Gavin Newsom Appoints Corporate CPUC Members & Fronts For PG&E
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 6:06PM
sm_photo-2024-03-06-11-35-17.jpg
original image (1536x1536)
Corrupt Governor Gavin Newsom appoints all the CPUC commissioners and fronts for the tech billionaires, PG&E and AT&T.
https://youtu.be/YDag6wI8DCU
