Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S.

New “Kibbutz” at Israeli Embassy

by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
For the past ten days at the Israeli Embassy, peaceful human rights activists have erected and maintained a presence 24/7 outside of the compound bedecked with numerous Palestinian flags, signs, banners and a memorial dedicated to Aaron Bushnell who last month immolated himself in protest over the war in Gaza whose last words were “Free Palestine.”
sm_1_l1002726_kibbutz_israel_close_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1375)
WASHINGTON (03-07) – For the past ten days at the Israeli Embassy, peaceful human rights activists have erected and maintained a presence 24/7 outside of the compound bedecked with numerous Palestinian flags, signs, banners and a memorial dedicated to Aaron Bushnell who last month immolated himself in protest over the war in Gaza whose last words were “Free Palestine.”

Calling their presence “Kibbutz Israel” along with a subtitle, “Since they think settlements are cool,” the activists have refused to leave knowing that if they do, the embassy will remove their “Kibbutz” along with the memorial. Standing by are several uniformed Secret Service officers to keep the peace in the area to eliminate any violence between the two sides.

Visuals employed along two sides of the embassy compound’s sidewalk “Kibbutz” stand in front of and obstruct the original display of large Israeli flags, portraits of kidnapped victims and smaller flags in memory of those killed in Israel on the October 7th incursion.

The most horrific visuals displayed are those of children wounded and killed in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Under one such photo titled “Israel Starves Children” the emaciated skeletal body of ten-year-old Yazan Kafarna is shown, which is reminiscent of a WWII Holocaust victim. The image begets the question of how and why any child should be subjected to such a horrific and inhumane death and why so many children must be made to suffer.

The resolute activists have also utilized a settler’s tactic in making life for those inside the embassy difficult by employing twelve megaphones aimed at the building while set on siren mode at full volume. The annoying shrill sound occurring at different intervals, results in a nerve-wracking and discordant acoustical annoyance for all those within hearing distance. This obnoxious clangor can be heard inside other nearby embassies and for a short distance across the adjoining area calling attention to the protest to all passersby.

The group also periodically employs chanting and music to keep things dramatic and always shifting. While at night the sound is turned off, the unwavering activists have maintained their presence steadfastly regardless of what Washington’s everchanging and unstable weather sends their way and have avowed to maintain their presence.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2023 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_2_l1002725_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
Ten-year-old Yazan Kafarna in death.
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_3_l1002728_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
The bullhorns aimed at the Israeli Embassy.
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_4_l1002718_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_5_l1002734_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_6_l1002736_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_7_l1002720_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_8_l1002733_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 4:57PM
sm_9_l1002738_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
