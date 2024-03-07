From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protect Medication Abortion Access Call to Action Meeting w/ PP
Date:
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood
Location Details:
Online call to action
Protect Medication Abortion Access Action Call
Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11 AM - 12:30 PM PT (2 PM - 3:30 PM ET)
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on March 26, 2024 in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food & Drug Administration - a case about the anti-abortion movement's effort to roll back access to mifepristone, which is one of two medications commonly used in medication abortion.
Access to mifepristone will not change - for now.
Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America's National Volunteers for our Protect Medication Abortion Access Action Call on on Saturday, March 9th.
Join us to learn the status of this case and how to mobilize our communities to protect abortion access.
Closed captioning will be available.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/p...
