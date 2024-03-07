From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free virtual screening of documentary film "Stitching Palestine"
Date:
Friday, March 08, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Running Time 77 minutes, English with English subtitles as applicable. The film screening will be followed by discussions with the audience
Twelve Palestinian women sit before us and talk of their life before the Diaspora, of their memories, of their lives and of their identity.
Their narratives are connected by the enduring thread of the ancient art of embroidery.
Twelve resilient, determined and articulate women from disparate walks of life: lawyers, artists, housewives, activists, architects, and politicians stitch together the story of their homeland, of their dispossession, and of their unwavering determination that justice will prevail.
Through their stories, the individual weaves into the collective, yet remaining distinctly personal. Twelve women, twelve life-spans and stories from Palestine; a land whose position was fixed on the map of the world, but is now embroidered on its face.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) Publicly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Urge your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Push for the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0XWK9WNSXD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
https://www.thereisalist.org/boycotts
Twelve Palestinian women sit before us and talk of their life before the Diaspora, of their memories, of their lives and of their identity.
Their narratives are connected by the enduring thread of the ancient art of embroidery.
Twelve resilient, determined and articulate women from disparate walks of life: lawyers, artists, housewives, activists, architects, and politicians stitch together the story of their homeland, of their dispossession, and of their unwavering determination that justice will prevail.
Through their stories, the individual weaves into the collective, yet remaining distinctly personal. Twelve women, twelve life-spans and stories from Palestine; a land whose position was fixed on the map of the world, but is now embroidered on its face.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) Publicly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Urge your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Push for the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0XWK9WNSXD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
https://www.thereisalist.org/boycotts
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 7:10AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network