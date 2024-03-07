Virtual Community Hour: The Missing Peace

Date:

Monday, March 11, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.



We will continue discussing how to be visible for Palestine during the Holy Month of Ramadan, a time when the Israeli military typically intensifies violence against Palestinians.