Virtual Community Hour: The Missing Peace
Monday, March 11, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meeting
Angela
Zoom
Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.
We will continue discussing how to be visible for Palestine during the Holy Month of Ramadan, a time when the Israeli military typically intensifies violence against Palestinians.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/missingp311
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 6:37AM
