East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

March for People’s Park: A Stand for Green Space and Justice on Regent St.

sm_ppnam-march315-fbc.jpg
original image (1640x924)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 15, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Aidan Hill
Location Details:
The march begins at Willard Park and progresses along Telegraph Avenue to Sproul Plaza, ending at the People’s Park Mural/Chess Club at Haste and Telegraph.

Join our march against UC Berkeley's proposed development of People’s Park, a cornerstone of Berkeley's countercultural legacy and values. This protest unifies us in our plea against the commercialization of our park and demands that UC Berkeley consider alternate locations for development, such as the vacant chancellor’s mansion. People’s Park stands as a beacon of community empowerment, environmental stewardship, and social justice.

Event Title: March for People’s Park: A Stand for Green Space and Justice on Regent St.

Date & Time: March 15, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM

Location: The march begins at Willard Park and progresses along Telegraph Avenue to Sproul Plaza, ending at the People’s Park Mural/Chess Club at Haste and Telegraph.

The march is a declaration against the militarization of our shared spaces, supporting peace and the rematriation of Ohlone land. We denounce UC's financial motives and call for investments that truly enrich our community. We urge the Regents to acknowledge the cultural and environmental importance of the park, returning it to the community that maintains it.

Route Map:

Beginning at Willard Park, the march continues down Telegraph Avenue, incorporates a rally at Sproul Plaza, and culminates at People’s Park (Haste/Telegraph).

Key Activities:

  • 5 PM: Gathering at Willard Park
  • 5:15 PM: March starts, led by prominent community figures
  • 5:45 PM: Rally at Sproul Plaza featuring speakers and artists
  • 6:30 PM: Cultural engagement at People’s Park

Safety Measures:

Ensuring safety is paramount. Community medics, volunteers, and traffic coordinators will be present. Masks and hand sanitizers will be distributed, and social distancing is encouraged.

Support and Contributions:

Participate as a volunteer, spread our message, or join the march. For remote supporters, a live stream will be available. Use our hashtags to engage online. Financial contributions should go to the Long Haul Info shop and the People’s Park Council.

Contact Information:

Stand with us on March 15 to express our resolute desire to protect People’s Park. Our unity can ensure this vital green area remains a symbol of communal strength and ecological preservation.

For more information: https://linktr.ee/thepeoples_park
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 7:04PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

