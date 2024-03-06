top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/13/2024
San Francisco Education & Student Activism

Panel SF City College Accreditor's Auditor Is Attacking Public Education Again-Why?

ccsf_privatization.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
CCSF HEAT
Location Details:
To register and receive the Zoom link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcO2uqzovEtG424UJcss3AMU8LVzJkSa-
Panel and discussion March 13

CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO’s ACCREDITOR IS ATTACKING PUBLIC EDUCATION AGAIN—WHY?

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) has been empowered to determine the accreditation of colleges such as City College of San Francisco. Once again, it is assaulting City College of San Francisco (CCSF) and the diverse programs it offers its largely working-class students of color.

What is the ACCJC and The Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) that joins it in its attack on public education throughout California?

This question, the latest assault on CCSF, and other issues will be addressed by participants in a panel with audience participation over ZOOM on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00-9:00 Pacific Time to which you are invited.

To register and receive the Zoom link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcO2uqzovEtG424UJcss3AMU8LVzJkSa-

Panel participants include:

Madeline Mueller, Chair of CCSF’s Music and Theatre Arts Department

George Wright, retired faculty member at both Chico State and Skyline College

Rick Baum, Part-time CCSF political science instructor and member of AFT 2121

Kathy Carroll—is an attorney and expert on the California education system

Sponsored by CCSF HEAT (Higher Education Action Team)

http://www.ccsfheat.org
For more information: http://www.ccsfheat.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 3:35PM
§Education Is A Human Rights-No To Privatization
by CCSF HEAT
Wed, Mar 6, 2024 3:35PM
aft2121_ed_is_a_human_right_no_privatization.jpeg
The drive to privatize public education has been going on for decades and one big target has been CCSF.
http://www.ccsfheat.org
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
ACCJC Sanctions CCSF Again: What is Wrong with this Action?
Rick Baum
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 9:52PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code