Panel SF City College Accreditor's Auditor Is Attacking Public Education Again-Why?
Date:
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
CCSF HEAT
Location Details:
To register and receive the Zoom link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcO2uqzovEtG424UJcss3AMU8LVzJkSa-
Panel and discussion March 13
CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO’s ACCREDITOR IS ATTACKING PUBLIC EDUCATION AGAIN—WHY?
The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) has been empowered to determine the accreditation of colleges such as City College of San Francisco. Once again, it is assaulting City College of San Francisco (CCSF) and the diverse programs it offers its largely working-class students of color.
What is the ACCJC and The Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) that joins it in its attack on public education throughout California?
This question, the latest assault on CCSF, and other issues will be addressed by participants in a panel with audience participation over ZOOM on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00-9:00 Pacific Time to which you are invited.
To register and receive the Zoom link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcO2uqzovEtG424UJcss3AMU8LVzJkSa-
Panel participants include:
Madeline Mueller, Chair of CCSF’s Music and Theatre Arts Department
George Wright, retired faculty member at both Chico State and Skyline College
Rick Baum, Part-time CCSF political science instructor and member of AFT 2121
Kathy Carroll—is an attorney and expert on the California education system
Sponsored by CCSF HEAT (Higher Education Action Team)
http://www.ccsfheat.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 3:35PM
ACCJC Sanctions CCSF Again: What is Wrong with this Action?
Thu, Mar 7, 2024 9:52PM
