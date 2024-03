Panel and discussion March 13CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO’s ACCREDITOR IS ATTACKING PUBLIC EDUCATION AGAIN—WHY?The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) has been empowered to determine the accreditation of colleges such as City College of San Francisco. Once again, it is assaulting City College of San Francisco (CCSF) and the diverse programs it offers its largely working-class students of color.What is the ACCJC and The Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) that joins it in its attack on public education throughout California?This question, the latest assault on CCSF, and other issues will be addressed by participants in a panel with audience participation over ZOOM on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00-9:00 Pacific Time to which you are invited.To register and receive the Zoom link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcO2uqzovEtG424UJcss3AMU8LVzJkSa Panel participants include:Madeline Mueller, Chair of CCSF’s Music and Theatre Arts DepartmentGeorge Wright, retired faculty member at both Chico State and Skyline CollegeRick Baum, Part-time CCSF political science instructor and member of AFT 2121Kathy Carroll—is an attorney and expert on the California education systemSponsored by CCSF HEAT (Higher Education Action Team)