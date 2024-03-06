Youth Vigil and Healing Circle Honoring Nex Benedict

Date:

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Pajaro Valley Pride

Location Details:

Raíces y Cariño | RC Fam, 1205 Freedom Blvd, 3B, Watsonville

Youth Vigil and Healing Circle Honoring Nex Benedict



Join us for altar building, art making, ceremony and community circle.



Are you a queer youth interested in getting more involved? DM @pajarovalleypride_831 for more info!



Masks required! Spanish interpretation available.



No registration necessary. If you will need transportation, please let us know by 10 pm on Saturday, 3/9.