Youth Vigil and Healing Circle Honoring Nex Benedict
Date:
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Pajaro Valley Pride
Location Details:
Raíces y Cariño | RC Fam, 1205 Freedom Blvd, 3B, Watsonville
Youth Vigil and Healing Circle Honoring Nex Benedict
Join us for altar building, art making, ceremony and community circle.
Are you a queer youth interested in getting more involved? DM @pajarovalleypride_831 for more info!
Masks required! Spanish interpretation available.
No registration necessary. If you will need transportation, please let us know by 10 pm on Saturday, 3/9.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4LjhbqpeNJ/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 1:13PM
