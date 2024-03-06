top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

(Un)Equal Under the Law: Extreme Sentencing and Racial Justice in California

sm_unequal_under_law_sfsu_march_14.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
(doors open at 5pm, program begins at 5:30 sharp)
Jack Adams Hall, San Francisco State University
Please join us in person for an evening of thought-provoking discussions about racial justice, extreme sentencing in California, and the transformative power of the arts, hosted and presented by Project Rebound and the Criminal Justice Studies Department at San Francisco State University.

Featuring, Kevin Cooper, who will call in to discuss the ongoing fight for his life, justice and freedom while surviving California's death row for nearly 40 years despite many Brady violations all pointing to prosecutorial misconduct and wrongful conviction.

Professor Lara Bazelon, soon to be representing Kevin in the Racial Justice Act, will discuss the historic bill, Kevin's case and her phenomenal work for racial justice and the wrongfully convicted in California and beyond.

Rahsaan "New York" Thomas inspires all with his incredible journey from a prison cell (55 to life sentence), becoming an award-winning writer, podcaster, director, producer, curator, social justice advocate, restorative justice circle keeper, youth counselor, runner and champion for incarcerated artists and their work—including Kevin!

Please RSVP bit.ly/RJA4KC

This event is co-sponsored by the Department of Criminal Justice Studies at San Francisco State University, Project Rebound, Empowerment Avenue, and Amnesty International USA (Local Group 30 San Francisco, California).
For more information: http://bit.ly/RJA4KC
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 10:27AM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
