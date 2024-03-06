top
International U.S. Anti-War

US-NATO is Continuing to Provoke Nuclear War What can we do?

by Nayvin Gordon
Wed, Mar 6, 2024 10:24AM
An international anti-war direct action movement can end the threat of nuclear war
US-NATO is Continuing to Provoke Nuclear War

What can we do?

The New York Times admitted on 2/26/24 that the C.I.A. has been provoking Nuclear-armed Russia in Ukraine for some ten years, in an attempt to cause "regime change" and the subjugation of Russia. https://static01.nyt.com/images/2024/02/26/nytfrontpage/scan.pdf

The U.S. has armed a government that collaborates with neo-Nazis in Ukraine and has built hundreds of military bases to surround Russia and China, while also threatening war with China another nuclear power.

The White House, NATO, and the U.S. Department of Defense lied about Russia’s “unprovoked” war in Ukraine for two years. This lie was spread through the Western corporate mass media including multiple editorials in the New York Times.

For decades, U.S. nuclear strategy has been based on NUCLEAR FIRST STRIKE capability and "winning" a “limited” nuclear war https://nuclear-news.net/2024/02/05/1-a-the-u-s-quest-for-nuclear-primacy/

This nuclear war strategy, designed to maintain world dominance, was laid out three decades ago:

1991—Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Paul Wolfowitz stated, “Our policy… must now refocus on precluding the emergence of any potential future global competitor.

1997---National security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski articulated U.S. imperial strategy for global dominance, to make the U.S. “the world’s paramount power”.

Hundreds of millions would die worldwide in such a devastating nuclear war. Those who are planning this horror have already sacrificed one-half million in the two years of war in Ukraine, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Will the U.S. accept defeat and the loss of world dominance without nuclear war if their strategy is nuclear first strike?
As Ukraine is presently losing the war, more missiles have been promised to Ukraine as well as F16 fighters capable of carrying nuclear bombs. Now there is talk of N.A.T.O. countries sending in armies. Desperate to achieve political aims U.S. strategy remains nuclear weapons.

We, the people, refuse to be sacrificed in the billionaire’s wars. There is only one force that has the potential to derail U.S. plans for nuclear wars against Russia and China; it is the working people in every country united in a mighty international anti-war movement.

It is time to take matters into our own hands with direct action on the job, in the schools, in the military, in the streets, and everywhere. The common people have the power to stop the war machines.

THE WAR WHICH IS COMING
Is not the first one. There were
Other wars before it.
When the last one came to an end
There were conquerors and conquered.
Among the conquered the common people
Starved. Among the conquerors
The common people starved too. By Bertolt Brecht

Nayvin Gordon, 3/5/24 gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com

Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z Magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice. He may be reached at gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com







