3/7/24 Press Conference At CPUC: Defend Landlines & Stop Robo Google Robo Taxis NOW!Thursday March 7, 2024 11:00 AMCalifornia Public Utilities Commission505 Van NessSan FranciscoWhat: Press Conference on the Expansion of Waymo Robo Taxis & AT&T Plans To Shutdown Landlines In CaliforniaWhen: Thursday March 7, 2024 11:00 AMPlace: California Public Utilities Commission505 Van Ness St. San FranciscoThe Califoria Public Utilities Commission CPUC has just approved the expansion of Google owned robo taxi’s Waymo to expand to the peninsula and to Los Angeles. The Commission They are also ruling on the shutdown of AT&T landlines in California. Both these issues are a threat to health and safety as well asl jobs for the workers and people of California.On March 7 there is a public hearing on landlines in Idio California but they have refused to have public hearings in Northern California.The recent outage of thounsands of cell phone at AT&T is an example of the dangers of shutting down landlines to incrrease the profitsof AT&T. Elderly, disabled and medical patients require land lines as well many in rural areas who need land lines.The expansion of Googles Waymo is another example of the dangers of these autonomous cars. Gavin Newsom who has received $10 millionfrom Google has allowed Waymo and GM owned Cruise to operate on the streets and regulate themselves until Cruise dragged a pedestrian 20 feet and then lied about it to the DMV. There have been no prosecution of this company.These cars regularly violate the vehicular code but have been given a pass not only by the CPUC but the Department of Motor Vehicles DMV whose head is appointed by Newsom.We must have an elected CPUC which is not controlled by the companies like PG&E that they are supposed to regulate.Governor Gavin Newsom has also last year vetoed a bill to require a driver for trucks over 10,000 pounds. This again puts the public in danger and would put millions of workers out of their jobs but Governor Gavin Newsom isn’t interested protecting the working peoplewho voted to put him in office.A major earthquake would shutdown these robot taxis in the middle of the roads and block fire trucks and ambulances putting lives in danger. Already 10 Waymo taxis shutdown in North Beach in San Francisco when the wi-fi went out because of a festival that took over the bandwidth. This technology is being pushed for the billionaires and not for the people of California.Join The Speak Out.Sponsored by Network for Safe Streets & Workers, San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance, Save Landlines, United Front Committee For A Labor Party,Alliance For Independent WorkersTo endorse or contactOn Fire! Waymo off The Streets Of San Francisco & California-Safety & Worker Rights FirstThe burning by a crowd of a Waymo robo taxi in Chinatown shows that there is growing anger and disgust in San Francisco against the Google owned Waymo company and Governor Gavin Newsom.On February 19, 2024, a press conference was held in San Francisco Chinatown to demand the immediate shutdown of Waymo in San Francisco and California.Newsom who appoints the CPUC the his DMV has allowed the CPUC and DMV to give a pass to any real control and regulation of the vehicles. The deregulation of the autonomous vehicle industry was also addressed at the press conference as well as the effect on thousands of taxis drivers and the role of Governor Gavin Newsom to allow trucks over 10,000 pound to operate on the highways and roads without drivers.Speakers also reported that Newsom has also received $10 million from Google and had appointed John Arnold a former chief counsel of Cruise which is owned by GM to the California Public Utilities Commission which has voted to all these robo vehicles on the streets of San Francisco and California.The press conference was called by Network For Safe Streets and Workers and supported by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party, The San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance and Alliance of Independent Workers.Additional Media:GM Cruise Worker Rodrigo Sandoval Speaks Out On Robo Taxis & Execs: Threat To Workers & The People!Teamsters & CA Labor Fighting Gov Newsom On AI Robo Trucks & Future of Labor in SacramentoShut The Robo Taxis Down! 2023 SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian & JobsLabor Day protest against Cruise robontaxis in San Francisco-We Need A Workers PartyRally At SF Cruise Office/Depot To Shut Down Robo TaxisTaxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUCLabor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission MeetingNo Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo TaxisAI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & HumanitySTOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUCStop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires ControlWorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark GruberProduction of Labor Video Project