Rally: US Supreme Court Hands Off the Abortion Pill!
Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SF Repro Justice
Email:
Location Details:
Federal Building
90 7th Street (the corner of Mission and 7th streets)
The Supreme Court announced it will begin hearing oral arguments on the abortion pill (mifepristone) on March 26th. This is why we demonstrate on the previous Sunday MARCH 24!
This will be the Court's first serious return to the issue of abortion since overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. If successful, this case can impact healthcare access for millions of women across the US —INCLUDING IN STATES WHERE ABORTION IS LEGAL.
People with disabilities and people of color are disproportionally underserved with reproductive care. Speakers will address this as well as the legal and political problem of the Supreme Court having agreed to hear this case. The abortion pill mifepristone has been proven effective and FDA approved for almost 25 years. It is safer than either viagra or tylenol.
Join us for a rousing rally that will include speakers, open mic and music to get us revved up by the Raging Grannies with Brass Liberation Orchestra (together again!)
Sponsored by a coalition of organizations and spearheaded by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice San Francisco Chapter.
If your group would like to table at and/or endorse this action please email us. There is power in numbers. Join us everyone!
For more information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 10:45PM
