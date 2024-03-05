San Francisco Mayor London Breed was accused by Gavin Newsom of "sucking up to the SEIU" by wearing a purple dress. At the same time she is attacking City workers by only offering 2% which amounts to a wage cut and also continuing to outsource City jobs to non-profits. There is also a massive corruption crisis in the City.

Mayor London Breed joined Governor Gavin Newsom on March 3, 2024 at a rally for Californiaproposition 1 at the headquarters of SEIU 2015. Newsom accused Breed of "sucking up to theSEIU" by wearing a purple dress. She spoke about her offer of 2% wage increase to SF city workers which supported and defended her continued outsourcing of public jobs by the City of San Francisco. SEIU 2015 and SEIU 1021 as well as SEIU California is supporting Prop 1 although it will escalate the elimination of the public healthcare sector jobs to non-profits with substandard wages and benefits for these workers.Additional Media:SF City Workers Rally Against Outsourcing, Privatization & For A Contract: Unions Threaten StrikeGet Ready To Strike! SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers & Healthcare Workers For Palestine RallyTerrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & MayorSF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient SafetyStop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & DiscriminationRacism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanStop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special MeetingSF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS MeetingWorkers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s MeetingSFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union BustingDecades of progress are at stake. California voters must reject mental health ballot measure pushed by Newsom and BreedGavin Newsom raised millions for his mental health ballot measure. His opponents have $1,000Production of Labor Video Project