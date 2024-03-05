top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Breed "Sucking Up To SEIU" While Attacking SF City Workers With 2% Wages & Privatization

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 10:43PM
San Francisco Mayor London Breed was accused by Gavin Newsom of "sucking up to the SEIU" by wearing a purple dress. At the same time she is attacking City workers by only offering 2% which amounts to a wage cut and also continuing to outsource City jobs to non-profits. There is also a massive corruption crisis in the City.
sm_breed_london_interviewed_3-3-24.jpg
original image (3642x1989)
Mayor London Breed joined Governor Gavin Newsom on March 3, 2024 at a rally for California
proposition 1 at the headquarters of SEIU 2015. Newsom accused Breed of "sucking up to the
SEIU" by wearing a purple dress. She spoke about her offer of 2% wage increase to SF city workers which supported and defended her continued outsourcing of public jobs by the City of San Francisco. SEIU 2015 and SEIU 1021 as well as SEIU California is supporting Prop 1 although it will escalate the elimination of the public healthcare sector jobs to non-profits with substandard wages and benefits for these workers.

Additional Media:
SF City Workers Rally Against Outsourcing, Privatization & For A Contract: Unions Threaten Strike
https://youtu.be/K1J3nYBv4wQ

Get Ready To Strike! SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers & Healthcare Workers For Palestine Rally
https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4

Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI

SF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient Safety
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

Racism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk

Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s

SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s

Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Decades of progress are at stake. California voters must reject mental health ballot measure pushed by Newsom and Breed
https://calmatters.org/commentary/2024/02/mental-health-risk-proposition-1/

Gavin Newsom raised millions for his mental health ballot measure. His opponents have $1,000
https://calmatters.org/politics/elections/2024/01/mental-health-proposition-1/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-txxcaInYGk
§Breed In Haifa Israel Supporting The Apartheid State
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 10:43PM
sm_breed_in_haifa.jpg
original image (800x533)
Breed is a big supporter of Israel and gets funding from Zionists. She also supports more military aid to Israel and the genocide by the IDF in Gaza
https://youtu.be/-txxcaInYGk
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code