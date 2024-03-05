From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Breed "Sucking Up To SEIU" While Attacking SF City Workers With 2% Wages & Privatization
San Francisco Mayor London Breed was accused by Gavin Newsom of "sucking up to the SEIU" by wearing a purple dress. At the same time she is attacking City workers by only offering 2% which amounts to a wage cut and also continuing to outsource City jobs to non-profits. There is also a massive corruption crisis in the City.
Mayor London Breed joined Governor Gavin Newsom on March 3, 2024 at a rally for California
proposition 1 at the headquarters of SEIU 2015. Newsom accused Breed of "sucking up to the
SEIU" by wearing a purple dress. She spoke about her offer of 2% wage increase to SF city workers which supported and defended her continued outsourcing of public jobs by the City of San Francisco. SEIU 2015 and SEIU 1021 as well as SEIU California is supporting Prop 1 although it will escalate the elimination of the public healthcare sector jobs to non-profits with substandard wages and benefits for these workers.
Additional Media:
SF City Workers Rally Against Outsourcing, Privatization & For A Contract: Unions Threaten Strike
https://youtu.be/K1J3nYBv4wQ
Get Ready To Strike! SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers & Healthcare Workers For Palestine Rally
https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4
Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI
SF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient Safety
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s
Racism, Outsourcing, and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk
Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s
SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s
Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Decades of progress are at stake. California voters must reject mental health ballot measure pushed by Newsom and Breed
https://calmatters.org/commentary/2024/02/mental-health-risk-proposition-1/
Gavin Newsom raised millions for his mental health ballot measure. His opponents have $1,000
https://calmatters.org/politics/elections/2024/01/mental-health-proposition-1/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-txxcaInYGk
