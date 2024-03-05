From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Deep Care – A history of radical reproductive rights activism and lessons for today
Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Also available online – to register: https://bit.ly/DeepCare-March17
Women's History Month 2024
Panel Discussion with Author and Activists
Deep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics Open
Join author Angela Hume and activists in a conversation about the history of the Bay Area reproductive justice movement and the fight that continues today.
Hume will read from her new book, Deep Care. Panelists will discuss lessons learned from the organizing done in the Bay Area and the leadership needed to build a movement to ensure bodily autonomy for all.
Speakers:
Angela Hume, Feminist historian, critic, and poet
Merideth Cooper, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Nancy Reiko Kato, Radical Women & Bay Area Coalition for Our Reproductive Rights
For more information: https://socialism.com/
