Women's History Month 2024Panel Discussion with Author and ActivistsDeep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics OpenJoin author Angela Hume and activists in a conversation about the history of the Bay Area reproductive justice movement and the fight that continues today.Hume will read from her new book, Deep Care. Panelists will discuss lessons learned from the organizing done in the Bay Area and the leadership needed to build a movement to ensure bodily autonomy for all.Speakers:Angela Hume, Feminist historian, critic, and poetMerideth Cooper, National Mobilization for Reproductive JusticeNancy Reiko Kato, Radical Women & Bay Area Coalition for Our Reproductive RightsSunday, March 17, 1:00pmNew Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco7 blocks from Civic Center BART& on or near the #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49 Muni bus linesAlso available via Zoom - registration: https://bit.ly/DeepCare-March17 Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party. For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com