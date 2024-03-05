top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Deep Care – A history of radical reproductive rights activism and lessons for today

deep_care-full_page_leaflet.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (18.7MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART& on or near the #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49 Muni bus lines

Also available online – to register: https://bit.ly/DeepCare-March17
Women's History Month 2024
Panel Discussion with Author and Activists
Deep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics Open

Join author Angela Hume and activists in a conversation about the history of the Bay Area reproductive justice movement and the fight that continues today.

Hume will read from her new book, Deep Care. Panelists will discuss lessons learned from the organizing done in the Bay Area and the leadership needed to build a movement to ensure bodily autonomy for all.

Speakers:
Angela Hume, Feminist historian, critic, and poet
Merideth Cooper, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Nancy Reiko Kato, Radical Women & Bay Area Coalition for Our Reproductive Rights

Sunday, March 17, 1:00pm
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART& on or near the #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49 Muni bus lines

Also available via Zoom - registration: https://bit.ly/DeepCare-March17

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party. For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 3:56PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
