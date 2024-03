FEMINISTS STAND FOR PEACE, Not Genocide & OccupationFREE PALESTINE NOW!Join CODEPINK SF Bay Area as we RISE UP FOR GAZA on the Golden Gate Bridge for International Women's Day 2024. Echo our demands for reproductive justice in Palestine and every where else!Reproductive justice includes the right of all to raise a family in a safe and healthy place: END THE SEIGE ON GAZA; Stop the Bombing! PERMANENT CEASEFIRE FOREVER! Israel Stop Blocking Humanitarian Aid NOW! No to 21st Century Holocaust!Bring friends, family, keffiyehs, and signs. (Maximum Signs allowed on bridge: up to 2x3).Reproductive Freedom for All and CEASEFIRE EVERYWHERE!Honoring Aaron Bushnell’s Ultimate Sacrifice:"From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be FREE!"FREE PALESTINE!The Golden Gate Bridge is THE icon for the Bay Area!Join Us in Unity: San Francisco says NO to GENOCIDE! FREE GAZA NOW!GATHER: 11:30 am: Gather at Welcome Center Plaza, Southeast end of GG BridgeNOON: March begins on Eastern Walkway1:30pm: Rally at Welcome Center Plaza after the march.Optional: Bring food to share after the rally to celebrate International Women’s Day and our shared commitment for Global Peace Everywhere, from Gaza to Ukraine!If you drive, arrive early due to limited parking!BE GREEN AND CARPOOLFor public transit options: http://tripplanner.transit.511.org Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).FMI and Carpooling: Toby · toby4peace [at] sonic.net RSVP Here to help us anticipate numbers: https://www.codepink.org/sf309