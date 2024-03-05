top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Police State & Prisons

SFPD Attack Peaceful Protestors Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

by AROC
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:26PM
On March 2, SFPD officers assaulted a number of people at a rally calling for peace and an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (13.8MB) | Embed Video
Over 15,000 Bay Area residents attended the protest on Saturday, March 2. Several people were pepper-sprayed at point-blank range, including the rally’s official police liaison, who was wearing a vest and using a wheelchair. Other peaceful protestors experienced serious injuries from police batons, including broken hands, and the police fired a “less-than-lethal’ ordinance. Community members were attacked as they approached the Israeli consulate in protest against the 30,000 Palestinians killed by Israel over the last 5 months. Last week, the Israeli military opened fire on a large crowd of people as they waited to receive an aid delivery of flour, killing at least 100 and injuring more than 700.

“SFPD’s violence today against a peace protest is yet another appalling attack on our already vulnerable San Francisco community. We have the right to have our voices heard as Israel kills ten of thousands of our people in Palestine, with US support.” said Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. “We are outraged and demand accountability for those responsible for this harm against our community members. It is particularly shameful for SFPD to resort to these tactics in a week where we watched hundreds of starving Gazans massacred by the Israeli military as they sought aid.”

The protest comes after 150 days of Israel’s assault in Gaza threatens a ground invasion in Rafah in the South Gaza strip. Around 2 million Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah, and the UN has repeatedly warned an assault on Rafah would severely escalate the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The Biden administration has resupplied the Israeli military amidst the genocide, with billions of dollars being sent for weapons. Biden is now the lowest polling incumbent president going into an election year, with the majority of Americans disapproving of his handling of the Gaza war. Over 70% of Democrats want to see the US push for a ceasefire in Gaza.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/
§Down with occupation, up with liberation
by AROC
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:26PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (33.3MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§Marching for Gaza in the pouring rain: CeaseFire Now!
by AROC
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:26PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (23.5MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§Pepper spray
by AROC
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:26PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (37.3MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§Pepper spray
by AROC
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:26PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (67.5MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§Batons
by AROC
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:26PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (25.4MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code