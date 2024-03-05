SFPD Attack Peaceful Protestors Demanding Gaza Ceasefire by AROC

On March 2, SFPD officers assaulted a number of people at a rally calling for peace and an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.





Over 15,000 Bay Area residents attended the protest on Saturday, March 2. Several people were pepper-sprayed at point-blank range, including the rally’s official police liaison, who was wearing a vest and using a wheelchair. Other peaceful protestors experienced serious injuries from police batons, including broken hands, and the police fired a “less-than-lethal’ ordinance. Community members were attacked as they approached the Israeli consulate in protest against the 30,000 Palestinians killed by Israel over the last 5 months. Last week, the Israeli military opened fire on a large crowd of people as they waited to receive an aid delivery of flour, killing at least 100 and injuring more than 700.



“SFPD’s violence today against a peace protest is yet another appalling attack on our already vulnerable San Francisco community. We have the right to have our voices heard as Israel kills ten of thousands of our people in Palestine, with US support.” said Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. “We are outraged and demand accountability for those responsible for this harm against our community members. It is particularly shameful for SFPD to resort to these tactics in a week where we watched hundreds of starving Gazans massacred by the Israeli military as they sought aid.”



The protest comes after 150 days of Israel’s assault in Gaza threatens a ground invasion in Rafah in the South Gaza strip. Around 2 million Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah, and the UN has repeatedly warned an assault on Rafah would severely escalate the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The Biden administration has resupplied the Israeli military amidst the genocide, with billions of dollars being sent for weapons. Biden is now the lowest polling incumbent president going into an election year, with the majority of Americans disapproving of his handling of the Gaza war. Over 70% of Democrats want to see the US push for a ceasefire in Gaza.