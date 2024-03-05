From Valerie Leveroni Corral, WAMM Phytotherapies, Executive Director:WAMM Phyto NEEDS YOUR SUPPORTTHURSDAY MARCH 7, 7pmCITY COUNCIL CHAMBERSSANTA CRUZ, CA 95060CALL TO ACTION - WAMM Phyto NEEDS YOUR HELP! And we need it TODAY..As you know for more than three decades, WAMM Phytotherapies has provided safe access to cannabis medicines for sick and dying members of our community at no cost.For 19 years our dispensary was located on the Westside. Our work touches lives, gives hope, and provides plant medicines, making illness and death a little less painful. Our vision to provide services coupled with our commitment to holistic care and the health of our community remains unwavering. We now have a rare opportunity to partner with the Hook Outlet Dispensary, a successful local company who shares our values and is committed to WAMM Phytotherapies’ provision of cannabis medicines to our needy members.In fact, this is the only way that WAMM Phyto will be able to continue our unprecedented work.It’s been incredibly difficult to find a space that meets the rigors of State and City regulations and setbacks (600 ft from a school). The old Emily’s Bakery site meets all the criteria. We aren’t asking for a special use, so there should be no problem in opening.However, the school board opposes this plan, fearing that youth would have easy access to cannabis. We appreciate this concern and that is why for 30 years we have made it our priority to safeguard youth from access. It is not difficult to do in a protected environment. No youth under 19 years of age, even with a medical card will be permitted to enter this secured and safe facility which is dedicated to serving adults.Please support us!! Your letter is important and your support will make the Difference.WE NEED YOUR HELP TODAY! Time is of the essence! ACT TODAY.The Planning Commission and City Council need to hear from you.1. Follow this link and sign to support us and,2. PLEASE SHOW UP in a show of supportThursday, March 7th, 7pmCity Council Chambers809 Center st. Santa Cruz, 95060 and,3. Forward this email to all you know who will offer support.With many thanks to our community for decades of support,Valerie Leveroni CorralWAMM Phytotherapies, Executive Director831.425.0580