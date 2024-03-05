top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/7/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Drug War Health, Housing & Public Services

Support WAMM Phytotherapies at City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission Meeting

sm_the_hook_outlet_wamm_phyto_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1500x1500)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Support WAMM Phyto!
Location Details:
City Council Chambers, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
From Valerie Leveroni Corral, WAMM Phytotherapies, Executive Director:

WAMM Phyto NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT
THURSDAY MARCH 7, 7pm
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
SANTA CRUZ, CA 95060

CALL TO ACTION - WAMM Phyto NEEDS YOUR HELP! And we need it TODAY..

As you know for more than three decades, WAMM Phytotherapies has provided safe access to cannabis medicines for sick and dying members of our community at no cost.

For 19 years our dispensary was located on the Westside. Our work touches lives, gives hope, and provides plant medicines, making illness and death a little less painful. Our vision to provide services coupled with our commitment to holistic care and the health of our community remains unwavering. We now have a rare opportunity to partner with the Hook Outlet Dispensary, a successful local company who shares our values and is committed to WAMM Phytotherapies’ provision of cannabis medicines to our needy members.

In fact, this is the only way that WAMM Phyto will be able to continue our unprecedented work.
It’s been incredibly difficult to find a space that meets the rigors of State and City regulations and setbacks (600 ft from a school). The old Emily’s Bakery site meets all the criteria. We aren’t asking for a special use, so there should be no problem in opening.

However, the school board opposes this plan, fearing that youth would have easy access to cannabis. We appreciate this concern and that is why for 30 years we have made it our priority to safeguard youth from access. It is not difficult to do in a protected environment. No youth under 19 years of age, even with a medical card will be permitted to enter this secured and safe facility which is dedicated to serving adults.

Please support us!! Your letter is important and your support will make the Difference.

WE NEED YOUR HELP TODAY! Time is of the essence! ACT TODAY.

The Planning Commission and City Council need to hear from you.

1. Follow this link and sign to support us and,
https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
2. PLEASE SHOW UP in a show of support
Thursday, March 7th, 7pm
City Council Chambers
809 Center st. Santa Cruz, 95060 and,
3. Forward this email to all you know who will offer support.

With many thanks to our community for decades of support,
Valerie Leveroni Corral
WAMM Phytotherapies, Executive Director
valerie [at] wamm.org
831.425.0580
For more information: https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:02PM
§Planning Commission Agenda Report
by Support WAMM Phyto!
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:02PM
planning_commission_agenda_report_hook_outlet_wamm.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (3.0MB)
Planning Commission meeting agenda: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=2263&doctype=1
https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
§Letter from Bryce Berryessa of The Hook Outlet
by Support WAMM Phyto!
Tue, Mar 5, 2024 12:02PM
letter_from_the_applicant_dated_2-28-24_.pdf.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (4.1MB)
Planning Commission meeting agenda: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=2263&doctype=1
https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code