top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Newsom's Prop 1 Press Conference Disrupted in SF: No Privatization of Mental Health

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 4, 2024 3:38PM
At a press conference by Governor Gavin Newsom to support California proposition 1 which will privatize mental health services and take away rights of mentally disabled protesters spoke out disrupting the press conference. The anti-labor ballot initiative is supported by the leadership of SEIU2015, SEIU 1021, UBC and other unions despite the fact it will destroy public jobs.
img_2384.jpg
Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference in San Francisco on 3/3/24 to push Proposition 1 in California was disrupted when protesters told the governor it was supporting privatization and there should be community control of healthcare. The protesters including SEIU 2015 member Bradley Weidmairer also spoke about why they were opposing the proposition. They charged it would take away rights of patients and give billions to privatizers instead of to public healthcare.

The presidents of SEIU 2015 and SEIU 1021 attended and SEIU 1021 is facing major outsourcing and privatization of health service jobs to private operators in San Francisco and this proposition will escalate the outsourcing and privatization.

The mayor San Francisco London Breed also pushed proposition 1 and has outsourced thousands of jobs of public healthcare workers in San Francisco while refusing to staff over 4,000 positions in the City & County of San Francisco.

Newsom who has taken money from the hospital association and opposes public healthcare has been getting millions of dollars from private operators of hospitals, nursing care and convalescent homes in California where workers are harassed, overworked and bullied by corporate bosses which has led to dangerous and deadly conditions for the patients and workers.

Additional Media:
Decades of progress are at stake. California voters must reject mental health ballot measure
pushed by Newsom and Breed
https://calmatters.org/commentary/2024/02/mental-health-risk-proposition-1/

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tDV_aDQJPwc
§Newsom Supporting Prop 1 Supporting Privatization With SEIU Union Leaders
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 4, 2024 3:38PM
sm_img_2382_3.jpg
original image (3899x2272)
Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing Proposition 1 which will further privatize mental health services. This is being supported by the leadership of SEIU 2015 and SEIU 1021 which already faces massive outsourcing and privatization in the City & Country of San Francisco. The SEIU politically goes along with the Democratic Party agenda of privatization and outsourcing of jobs.
https://youtu.be/tDV_aDQJPwc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code