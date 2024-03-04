At a press conference by Governor Gavin Newsom to support California proposition 1 which will privatize mental health services and take away rights of mentally disabled protesters spoke out disrupting the press conference. The anti-labor ballot initiative is supported by the leadership of SEIU2015, SEIU 1021, UBC and other unions despite the fact it will destroy public jobs.

Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference in San Francisco on 3/3/24 to push Proposition 1 in California was disrupted when protesters told the governor it was supporting privatization and there should be community control of healthcare. The protesters including SEIU 2015 member Bradley Weidmairer also spoke about why they were opposing the proposition. They charged it would take away rights of patients and give billions to privatizers instead of to public healthcare.The presidents of SEIU 2015 and SEIU 1021 attended and SEIU 1021 is facing major outsourcing and privatization of health service jobs to private operators in San Francisco and this proposition will escalate the outsourcing and privatization.The mayor San Francisco London Breed also pushed proposition 1 and has outsourced thousands of jobs of public healthcare workers in San Francisco while refusing to staff over 4,000 positions in the City & County of San Francisco.Newsom who has taken money from the hospital association and opposes public healthcare has been getting millions of dollars from private operators of hospitals, nursing care and convalescent homes in California where workers are harassed, overworked and bullied by corporate bosses which has led to dangerous and deadly conditions for the patients and workers.Additional Media:Decades of progress are at stake. California voters must reject mental health ballot measurepushed by Newsom and BreedProduction Of Labor Video Project