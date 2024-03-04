From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Women in the Palestinian Struggle
Saturday, March 09, 2024
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Socialist Organizer
707-694-5695
Register in advance on zoom
This International Women’s Day let us gather to honor women in the longstanding Palestinian Struggle for Self-Determination. Join us for a discussion of women in struggle including reflections on the film “Naila and the Uprising” led by a panel of women steeped in and engaged in popular struggles in the United States and internationally.
The film “Naila and the Uprising” (which should be viewed beforehand) chronicles the political development of Naila Ayesh, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) and the evolution of the first Intifada, focusing particularly on the essential role of women and the development of the Unified National Leadership of the Uprising (UNLU) (al-Qiyada al Muwhhada).
“We can’t be free as women unless we’re in a free country. And even if we are free of the occupation, we can’t know freedom as long as we are subjugated in our own society.” – Sama Aweidah, "Naila and the Uprising"
View "Naila and the Uprising" ahead of the forum – either at 2:00 pm Pacific/5:00 pm Eastern before the discussion or earlier at your convenience. It is available free on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5NX1K7wc6k (use the YouTube gear to retain the English subtitles while eliminating the Portuguese subtitles).
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 4, 2024 11:42AM
► ▼ IMC Network