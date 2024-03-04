top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers

At Palestine Rally Labor Speakers Demand an End To Genocide & Nurse Calls for Labor Action

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 4, 2024 8:31AM
At a rally for Palestine in SF labor speakers spoke and a nurse called for labor action to stop the genocide.
sm_img_2363.jpg
original image (640x530)
As part of an International day of action for Palestine in San Francisco on March 2, 2024 two labor speakers called for an end to the genocide in Gaza. CNA UCSF nurse called on working people to take direct labor action to stop the murders and starvation policies of the IDF and Zionist regime.

Additional Media:
On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
§Part of Rally To End Genocide In Gaza
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Mar 4, 2024 8:31AM
img_2356.jpg
Part of the rally to end the genocide in Gaza
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code