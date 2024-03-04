At a rally for Palestine in SF labor speakers spoke and a nurse called for labor action to stop the genocide.

As part of an International day of action for Palestine in San Francisco on March 2, 2024 two labor speakers called for an end to the genocide in Gaza. CNA UCSF nurse called on working people to take direct labor action to stop the murders and starvation policies of the IDF and Zionist regime.Additional Media:On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania KhayyatLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangProduction of Labor Video Project