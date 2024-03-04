From the Open-Publishing Calendar
At Palestine Rally Labor Speakers Demand an End To Genocide & Nurse Calls for Labor Action
At a rally for Palestine in SF labor speakers spoke and a nurse called for labor action to stop the genocide.
As part of an International day of action for Palestine in San Francisco on March 2, 2024 two labor speakers called for an end to the genocide in Gaza. CNA UCSF nurse called on working people to take direct labor action to stop the murders and starvation policies of the IDF and Zionist regime.
Additional Media:
On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
