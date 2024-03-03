From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Third World Women Resist for International Women’s Day
Date:
Friday, March 08, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
@asata_bayarea @gabrielaoakland
Location Details:
San Francisco Civic Center
Join us for the International Working Women’s Day march and rally on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1pm at Civic Center, San Francisco! In the spirit of the first women’s strike in NYC in 1908, we are united in upholding the legacy and power of women’s resistance here and in Palestine, and we demand an end to the inhumane genocide that is being funded by our U.S. tax dollars. Third World Women Resist! Join us! RSVP at bit.ly/rsvp-iwwd-2024 This march and rally is co-organized by @asata_bayarea, @gabrielaoakland, @ggjalliance, @mujeresunidasyactivas, @palestinianfeministcollective, @cal_nev_pstf @survivedandpunished,@tuwusf, @uspcn
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3xwIklx0j_/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 3, 2024 4:29PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network