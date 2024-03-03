Third World Women Resist for International Women’s Day

Date:

Friday, March 08, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

@asata_bayarea @gabrielaoakland

Location Details:

San Francisco Civic Center

Join us for the International Working Women’s Day march and rally on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1pm at Civic Center, San Francisco! In the spirit of the first women’s strike in NYC in 1908, we are united in upholding the legacy and power of women’s resistance here and in Palestine, and we demand an end to the inhumane genocide that is being funded by our U.S. tax dollars. Third World Women Resist! Join us! RSVP at bit.ly/rsvp-iwwd-2024 This march and rally is co-organized by @asata_bayarea, @gabrielaoakland, @ggjalliance, @mujeresunidasyactivas, @palestinianfeministcollective, @cal_nev_pstf @survivedandpunished,@tuwusf, @uspcn

