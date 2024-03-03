Redwood City Council Meeting: Demand a Ceasefire Resolution

Date:

Monday, March 11, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Council Chambers

1017 Middlefield Rd

Redwood City, CA

Join us on Monday, March 11 at 5:30 PM at RWC City Hall to support an agendized, community-led ceasefire resolution! We will continue to speak out and demand all of our elected officials call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Palestine, and advocate for an end to Palestinians' occupation and apartheid.