Redwood City Council Meeting: Demand a Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Monday, March 11, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Council Chambers
1017 Middlefield Rd
Redwood City, CA
Join us on Monday, March 11 at 5:30 PM at RWC City Hall to support an agendized, community-led ceasefire resolution! We will continue to speak out and demand all of our elected officials call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Palestine, and advocate for an end to Palestinians' occupation and apartheid.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C31oSV-Le0Z/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 3, 2024 2:41PM
