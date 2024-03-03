top
Palestine San Francisco

Thousands Continue Marching for Palestine

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
Police needed to isolate Israeli consulate
sm_001-06224-z8a_0795.jpg
original image (2100x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, March 2) - As Israel's war crimes worsen and world outrage mounts, there was yet another march in San Francisco to support Palestine in its struggle.

Thousands gathered for a rally at Embarcadero Plaza. The crowd was diverse, there were parents with babies and toddlers, young Palestinian men and women, health care workers, and a full spectrum of young and old leftists. Hearing the call, Muslims held a prayer. Jews were there to show that Jewish was one thing and pro Israel was quite another. Some Palestinians managed to replace the American flag with a Palestinian flag on the plaza's high flag pole.

Demonstrators holding huge banners moved over to Market Street and thousands assembled behind them. The march went down Market street, turned right on Kearny and then right again down to Montgomery Street. The goal was now clear. It was the Israeli consulate on Montgomery street, site of ongoing protest.

The block was barricaded at both ends by the police. The sound truck and thousands of protesters pressed against the metal barricades, unfazed by the pouring rain.

One again, the people of the Bay Area have shown that they will not be a party to the Holocaust of our time.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_002-06224-858_1099.jpg
original image (1675x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_003-06224-z8a_0759.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_004-06224-858_1111.jpg
original image (1661x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_005-06224-z8a_0775.jpg
original image (1811x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_006-06224-858_1147.jpg
original image (1400x1489)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_007-06224-858_1148.jpg
original image (1400x1407)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_008-06224-858_1151.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_009-06224-858_1158.jpg
original image (2061x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_010-06224-858_1179.jpg
original image (1400x1772)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_011-06224-858_1217.jpg
original image (1400x1592)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_012-06224-z8a_0869.jpg
original image (1936x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_013-06224-858_1270.jpg
original image (1575x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_014-06224-858_1288.jpg
original image (1873x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_015-06224-z8a_0901.jpg
original image (2202x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_016-06224-858_1313.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_018-06224-z8a_0990.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_019-06224-z8a_1000.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 3, 2024 1:47PM
sm_020-06224-858_1347.jpg
original image (2111x1400)
