Thousands Continue Marching for Palestine
Police needed to isolate Israeli consulate
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN FRANCISCO, March 2) - As Israel's war crimes worsen and world outrage mounts, there was yet another march in San Francisco to support Palestine in its struggle.
Thousands gathered for a rally at Embarcadero Plaza. The crowd was diverse, there were parents with babies and toddlers, young Palestinian men and women, health care workers, and a full spectrum of young and old leftists. Hearing the call, Muslims held a prayer. Jews were there to show that Jewish was one thing and pro Israel was quite another. Some Palestinians managed to replace the American flag with a Palestinian flag on the plaza's high flag pole.
Demonstrators holding huge banners moved over to Market Street and thousands assembled behind them. The march went down Market street, turned right on Kearny and then right again down to Montgomery Street. The goal was now clear. It was the Israeli consulate on Montgomery street, site of ongoing protest.
The block was barricaded at both ends by the police. The sound truck and thousands of protesters pressed against the metal barricades, unfazed by the pouring rain.
One again, the people of the Bay Area have shown that they will not be a party to the Holocaust of our time.
