From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Seaside Earth Day Celebration and EV Test Ride/Drive/Display Fair
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Seaside City Hall Lawn and Parking Lot, 440 Harcourt Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (at Canyon Del Rey Blvd.)
Come to the 13th Annual Earth Day Celebration in Seaside, California for free, family-friendly activities planned all afternoon on Sunday, April 21, from 1 pm to 4 pm on the City Hall Lawn and Parking Lot. Dave Pacheco will emcee. Activities will include: ♻️ Live Music by Palenke Art Youth Chorus, Danza Folklórica Mexicana, and Latin Jazz Band ♻️ Special Guest Speakers ♻️ The 3rd Annual Fabulous Trashion Fashion Show ♻️ Over 28 Educational Booths ♻️ Demonstrations and Exhibits ♻️ Hands-on fun activities for Kids ♻️ A free raffle for eco-friendly items ♻️ Big Sur Tacos food truck A fleet of Electric Vehicles will be available for test drives and rides. This is a one-stop shop to check out a variety of EVs including Tesla, Chevy, Volkswagen, and Nissan. You can also talk with staff about purchasing an EV, chat with EV owners to get tips on everything from mileage to charging stations. For more information on the EV Fair, visit https://evsforeveryone.org/events Contact Catherine Crockett at sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com concerning the Earth Day event. Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Ecology Action, and Friends of Seaside Parks Association. For more info, contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/seas...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 3, 2024 12:51AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network