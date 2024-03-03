Seaside Earth Day Celebration and EV Test Ride/Drive/Display Fair

Date:

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Seaside City Hall Lawn and Parking Lot, 440 Harcourt Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (at Canyon Del Rey Blvd.)

Come to the 13th Annual Earth Day Celebration in Seaside, California for free, family-friendly activities planned all afternoon on Sunday, April 21, from 1 pm to 4 pm on the City Hall Lawn and Parking Lot. Dave Pacheco will emcee. Activities will include: ♻️ Live Music by Palenke Art Youth Chorus, Danza Folklórica Mexicana, and Latin Jazz Band ♻️ Special Guest Speakers ♻️ The 3rd Annual Fabulous Trashion Fashion Show ♻️ Over 28 Educational Booths ♻️ Demonstrations and Exhibits ♻️ Hands-on fun activities for Kids ♻️ A free raffle for eco-friendly items ♻️ Big Sur Tacos food truck A fleet of Electric Vehicles will be available for test drives and rides. This is a one-stop shop to check out a variety of EVs including Tesla, Chevy, Volkswagen, and Nissan. You can also talk with staff about purchasing an EV, chat with EV owners to get tips on everything from mileage to charging stations. For more information on the EV Fair, visit https://evsforeveryone.org/events Contact Catherine Crockett at sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com concerning the Earth Day event. Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Ecology Action, and Friends of Seaside Parks Association. For more info, contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com