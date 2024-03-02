From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Resilience Hubs, Disaster Prep & Potluck – March Permaculture Meet and Eat
Date:
Monday, March 11, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
a PLACE for Sustainable Living
Community resilience. Resilience hubs. What is it, what are they, and what do they have to do with permaculture? How can you turn your despair about the Climate Crisis into practical, scalable local projects? Susan Silber has spent many years developing the Resilient Places Initiative, which integrates permaculture principles, community programming and disaster preparedness into community centers, places of worship and other sites we know and love in our communities (also known as "resilience hubs"). This interactive workshop will lead with a brief presentation about resilient places, hubs and her work, and then move into a participatory activity looking at how local permaculture sites can become resilient places.
WHAT TO BRING: Potluck items if you can! And an appetite for learning and sharing.
To subscribe to our email list, send an email to eastbaypermaculture+subscribe [at] googlegroups.com, you can also follow us on instagram, join our facebook group or connect through PLACE's meetup.com page!
WHAT: Bay Area Permaculture Guild March Meet+Eat (RSVP via Humanitix here)
WHEN: Monday, March 11th, 2024 6-8:30 PM (always the second Monday evening)
WHERE: a PLACE for Sustainable Living, our local sustainable community center for education and activism, 1121 64th st oak-land
WHAT TO BRING: yourself, your friends, your skills/talents to share or grow and if you can potluck items to share!
TAGS: permaculture, regeneration/regenerative, potluck, regen culture, meetup, bay area, resilience, hub, disaster, prep, permie, climate, despair, action
For more information: https://events.humanitix.com/community-res...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 2, 2024 8:44PM
