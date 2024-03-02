From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Uber CEO's Racist Rhetoric
Please Help Petition Austin's Mayor and the Organizers of South by Southwest to Cancel Uber CEO Dara's Talk
I'm asking for your help to request that the mayor and organizers of SXSW cancel Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's talk. Recently, I was shown this video of Dara's racist rhetoric (link below). This type of speech doesn't reflect Austin's values. A CEO who has Indians on the executive team: Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah (CFO) and Sundeep Jain (CPO and SVP Engineering) and other corporate employees, call center staff in India, and untold numbers of both Indian drivers and passengers causes great harm with these words. Dara does not deserve to have a platform to spout such hateful ideas at a tech and culture conference. Please help and sign the petition below:
https://change.org/DenyPigsAnAudience
For more information: https://change.org/DenyPigsAnAudience
