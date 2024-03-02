From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trans Day of Visibility Celebration
Sunday, March 31, 2024
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Other
The Diversity Center
The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz, 1117 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
Transgender Day of Visibility was started in 2009 and has been celebrated every year since. This is a day to center the trans experience and trans joy!
This year The Diversity Center and the Lionel Cantú Center have partnered to have a fun day of visibility and trans solidarity! Community members of all ages are welcome at the Diversity Center for a Trans Day of Visibility Celebration! Community members can make a sign or bracelet, take a polaroid picture or add to our Community Joy Quilt.
Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice and safety!
Light bites and refreshments will be provided! Invite your friends and RSVP via Eventbrite for this FREE community event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trans-day-of-visibility-celebration-tickets-851771089257
Questions, contact Maddox Flagg via email: maddox.flagg [at] diversitycenter.org
For more information: https://www.diversitycenter.org/
